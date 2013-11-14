Eight Low-Profile CPU Coolers For Your Compact PC, Reviewed

EFZ-100HA2 Installation
White split pins on the Intel LGA adapter fit into mounting holes first, followed by black plastic tacs. This is the only cooler in today’s round-up that doesn’t require motherboard removal.
A look under the motherboard shows how the black plastic tacs wedge between the ears of those split pins to look the adapter in place.
The EFZ-100HA2 now clips onto the Intel LGA adapter in AMD style, using its original Socket 462 spring clip.
Because its fins are narrow and tapered, the EFZ-100HA2 has the best component clearance of any cooler in today’s test. On the other hand, that taper makes it hard for us to define its clearance in either inches or millimeters.
SilenX calls this a 100 mm fan, but its blades are an exact match to several 92 mm x 25 mm fans that we compared. Metric fan sizes are based on frame size, and the blade diameter of this frame-less fan is around 86 mm.
