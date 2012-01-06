Web Browser Grand Prix VIII: Chrome 16, Firefox 9, And Mac OS X

DOM And CSS Performance Benchmarks

DOM

Mozilla Dromeao DOM

As usual, Opera for Windows destroys the competition in the Dromeao DOM benchmark. Mozilla's own browser claims second place. Google earns a close third-place finish, while Apple Safari takes fourth, about 500 points behind Chrome. IE9 again places last by another 500 points behind Safari.

Firefox 9 takes the lead in Mac OS X, scoring even higher than its Windows version. Chrome takes second place and Safari takes third, which, like Firefox, also performs better than in Windows 7. Oddly enough, Opera for OS X places last, 1100 points lower than the Windows version!

CSS

Microsoft Maze Solver

Apple Safari earns first place in Microsoft's Maze Solver CSS benchmark, with the OS X version achieving the best cross-platform score. Google Chrome is right behind in second place with a difference of only 0.2-0.3 seconds. Opera takes third place by finishing in 11 seconds in Windows 7 and 20 in OS X. IE9 places fourth at just under 15 seconds. And Firefox performs horribly, taking well over one minute, placing last on both platforms.