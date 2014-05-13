Trending

Intel Z97 Express: Five Enthusiast Motherboards, $120 To $160

By

Tom’s Hardware readers set a higher bar for enthusiast-class motherboards, demanding overclocking capabilities and more robust feature sets. Priced from $120 to $160, we welcome the first five Z97 motherboards to our enhanced definition of mainstream!

Z97 Gaming 5 Firmware

MSI retains the same firmware GUI that we've seen though several motherboard generations, making it familiar to any fan of the brand. The importance of any information on the top bar is inversely proportional to its font size, and settings are found in a tiny box at in the middle.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

We like reaching 4.6 GHz and DDR3-2800 with the CPU core at 1.25 V and DRAM at 1.65 V, and we reached those actual voltage levels at set values of 1.24 and 1.63 volts, respectively.

Moreover, we like that MSI puts all of the settings we really want to adjust up front, rather than making us jump through several levels of submenus.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Primary, secondary, and tertiary timings are easily adjusted, but only after changing “DRAM Timing Mode” on the main page from “Auto” to “Manual”.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The Z97 Gaming 5 also provides DRAM training and voltage regulation controls.

67 Comments Comment from the forums
  • onover 13 May 2014 06:23
    The table detailing the motherboard features on page 1 ... Is it just me, or is the text a bit small?
    Reply
  • makishima 13 May 2014 06:36
    The table detailing the motherboard features on page 1 ... Is it just me, or is the text a bit small?
    I find it small
    Reply
  • Someone Somewhere 13 May 2014 07:01
    I'd like to see a review on the significance of the 'killer' NICs... I highly doubt they have any difference besides branding.
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 13 May 2014 07:43
    so intel it seems doesn't have much faith in their own thunderbolt considering there is no thunderbolt ports on this new chipset!
    Reply
  • H4X3R 13 May 2014 07:52
    The Asrock one is better. Not everyone will be using XSplit, and as tradesman1 (a moderator on this site) said "I myself won't touch MSI mobos due to the poor QC".
    Reply
  • Crashman 13 May 2014 07:53
    13285086 said:
    so intel it seems doesn't have much faith in their own thunderbolt considering there is no thunderbolt ports on this new chipset!
    READ PAGE ONE to find out why this chipset has the same features as the previous chipset.

    Reply
  • H4X3R 13 May 2014 08:04
    Good review :) I am looking forward to the best price:features motherboard review though (extreme6). I have a quick question crashman: Do asrock still use Capxxon caps (or just crappy caps in general). I would like to know the company of the caps if possible, once again, thank you :)
    Reply
  • Crashman 13 May 2014 08:17
    13285142 said:
    Good review :) I am looking forward to the best price:features motherboard review though (extreme6). I have a quick question crashman: Do asrock still use Capxxon caps (or just crappy caps in general). I would like to know the company of the caps if possible, once again, thank you :)
    I wish I knew. It appears that they get their caps custom-wrapped to get the gold color, and that the custom wrapping only has specifications (no branding).

    Reply
  • tarkhein 13 May 2014 11:20
    I'd like to see a review on the significance of the 'killer' NICs... I highly doubt they have any difference besides branding.

    Not exactly the most comprehensive review, but here is Asus' take on NICs: http://rog.asus.com/312772014/labels/guides/tried-and-tested-why-intel-ethernet-is-still-better-for-gaming/
    Reply
  • Someone Somewhere 13 May 2014 11:31
    Of course, they're testing throughput, and latency is what is generally considered to matter.
    Reply