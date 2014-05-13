Intel Z97 Express: Five Enthusiast Motherboards, $120 To $160

Results: 3D Games

Lower graphics quality levels are usually restricted by either the CPU or DRAM, and higher detail levels are typically limited by GPU performance. That might not be true with a card as powerful as the Radeon R9 290X, however.

MSI enjoys an unexpected lead in the lower settings of Arma 3 and Far Cry 3, so we went back into the firmware to check for Turbo Boost ratio enhancements. That menu isn’t even present when using a locked processor, however, and we weren’t using any settings that might have enabled it.