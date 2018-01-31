mean:it 5PM EATX Mid-Tower Case Review

MSI X99S Gaming 7 deals 16GB RAM Memory Microstar... Amazon £113.44 View

Hardware Installation & Test Configuration

The 5PM includes extra standoffs for actually fully truly real EATX motherboards (not required for those inch-over-ATX things), along with individually packed screws and cable ties.

Front panel cables include a split power LED lead, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and HD Audio.

There’s even enough room behind the 5PM’s cable cover to install those fake EATX boards, and removing the cable cover reveals additional standoff holes for real EATX boards.

Photographing a case with fans this bright requires either high ambient lighting and short exposure or optimal photographic timing. In other words, I shot this while the system was shutting down to extend the exposure to unlit seconds, thereby obscuring lighting blow-out.

The biggest differences between the 5PM from mean:it and the Cullinan from Rosewill are the types of fan hub, the fan controller style, and the mounting of fans. Rosewill specified its fans to be placed behind the chassis front panel, while mean:it put them between the front of the chassis and the glass outer facia. So, we’ll be including the Rosewill Cullinan in our mean:it 5PM analysis. The Corsair Crystal 460X and Vivo CASE-V08 set the upper and lower budget levels in today’s comparison.

Comparison Cases

Corsair Crystal 460X View Site

Test Configuration

















Drivers & Settings Chipset Intel INF 9.4.2.1019 CPU 4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core Motherboard Firmware 17.8 (02/10/2015) RAM XMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V) Graphics Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 347.52



MORE: Best Cases



MORE: All Case Content