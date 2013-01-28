Does Memory Performance Bottleneck Your Games?

Results: F1 2012 And Metro 2033

F1 2012 is actually the raison d’être for today’s test. We stumbled upon significant performance improvements as we turned up memory bandwidth and cut into latencies.

Conversely, Metro 2033 exhibits little performance difference between various memory configurations, likely as a result of its dependence on graphics muscle. We’ll take a closer look at its performance-over-time on the next page.