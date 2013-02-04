Trending

Memory Scaling, AMD's Trinity APUs, And Game Performance

When it comes to gaming, the integrated Radeon on AMD's Trinity architecture crushes the HD Graphics 4000 engine native to Intel's fastest Ivy Bridge CPU. But we want to make a good thing better. How much does fast memory help boost an APU's performance?

Test System And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration
APUAMD A10-5800K (Trinity): 3.8 GHz Base, Up to 4.2 GHz via Turbo Core, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, Socket FM2
MotherboardAsus F2A85-V Pro, BIOS 5109 (10/16/2012)
CPU CoolerSunbeamtech Core-Contact Freezer w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste
RAMG.Skill F3-2133C9D-8GAB (8 GB), DDR3-2133 CAS 9-11-10-28, Tested Stock, 2400 (10-12-11-30), 1866 (8-10-9-26), 1600 (7-9-8-24)
GraphicsAMD Radeon HD 7660D Integrated GPU
Hard DriveSamsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerSeasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64
GraphicsAMD Catalyst 12.10

Asus gives AMD users access to Intel XMP memory overclocking profiles through its D.O.C.P. setting.

Asus motherboards also do a great job of automatically compensating secondary and tertiary timings in response to manual DRAM multiplier changes. That saves us a lot of time and guesswork, making its F2A85-V Pro our top pick.

3D Game Benchmarks and Settings
Aliens Vs. PredatorUsing AvP Tool v 1.03, SSAO/Tesselation/Shadows On Test Set 1: High Textures, No AA, 4x AF Test Set 2: Very High Textures, 4x AA, 16x AF
Battlefield 3Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90-Second Fraps Test Set 1: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Defaults (4x AA, 16x AF)
F1 2012Steam version, in-game benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
The Elder Scrolls V: SkyrimUpdate 1.7, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25-Second Fraps Test Set 1: DX11, High Details No AA, 8x AF, FXAA enabled Test Set 2: DX11, Ultra Details, 8x AA, 16x AF, FXAA enabled
Metro 2033Full Game, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" Scene Test Set 1: DX11, High, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX, No DoF Test Set 2: DX11, Very High, 4x AA, 16x AF, No PhysX, DoF On
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
3DMark 11Version: 1.0.3.0, Benchmark Only
