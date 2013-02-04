Memory Scaling, AMD's Trinity APUs, And Game Performance

Test System And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration APU AMD A10-5800K (Trinity): 3.8 GHz Base, Up to 4.2 GHz via Turbo Core, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, Socket FM2 Motherboard Asus F2A85-V Pro, BIOS 5109 (10/16/2012) CPU Cooler Sunbeamtech Core-Contact Freezer w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste RAM G.Skill F3-2133C9D-8GAB (8 GB), DDR3-2133 CAS 9-11-10-28, Tested Stock, 2400 (10-12-11-30), 1866 (8-10-9-26), 1600 (7-9-8-24) Graphics AMD Radeon HD 7660D Integrated GPU Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 12.10

Asus gives AMD users access to Intel XMP memory overclocking profiles through its D.O.C.P. setting.

Asus motherboards also do a great job of automatically compensating secondary and tertiary timings in response to manual DRAM multiplier changes. That saves us a lot of time and guesswork, making its F2A85-V Pro our top pick.