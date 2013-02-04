Memory Scaling, AMD's Trinity APUs, And Game Performance

Results: Skyrim And StarCraft II

The Low quality preset in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim looks pretty basic, but you're at least able to enjoy playable performance from it. We didn't notice any distracting frame-time artifacts all the way through 1920x1080.

The Medium quality preset is smooth enough at 1280x720, particularly when we use our memory kit at DDR3-2400.

A smooth experience at 1920x1080 requires at least DDR3-1866 in StarCraft II.

We're able to play StarCraft II at the game's highest detail settings, but only at 1280x720, and only with DDR3-1866 or faster memory.