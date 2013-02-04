Memory Scaling, AMD's Trinity APUs, And Game Performance

Results: Skyrim And StarCraft II
The Low quality preset in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim looks pretty basic, but you're at least able to enjoy playable performance from it. We didn't notice any distracting frame-time artifacts all the way through 1920x1080.
The Medium quality preset is smooth enough at 1280x720, particularly when we use our memory kit at DDR3-2400.
A smooth experience at 1920x1080 requires at least DDR3-1866 in StarCraft II.
We're able to play StarCraft II at the game's highest detail settings, but only at 1280x720, and only with DDR3-1866 or faster memory.
The question is ... does the performance with higher speed memory continue to scale as the *SIMD Engine Array* is over-clocked.
Inquiring minds would like to know ...
Individuals who would use faster memory for gaming are likely to want to push their mid/high range card to the limits, do you plan on doing a similar piece for AMD CPUs as you did in the Intel article "Does Memory Performance Bottleneck Your Games?"
Also, I would like to see a Nvidia card at play as well. Maybe a 650 Ti or 660 Ti? In addition, it wold be nice to see the memory scaling difference between AMD and Nvidia GPUs in a single review.
Thanks.
It's back to looking at better GPUs and CPUs for better performance.
Bpttleneck hierarchy has always been GPU>CPU>RAM.
The CPU has always been more reliant on the RAM than the GPU but an APU is basically a GPU+CPU in one, so RAM is more important, but as we've seen, only up to DDR3-2133. After that diminishing returns skyrocket.
The more you know... /rollseyes/
still, 15 gb/s out of ddr3 2400 ram is just sad. i expect amd to improve in the next gen apus. the igpus deserve the extra memory bandwidth.
i wonder how cpu overclocking (along with igpu and ram oc) affect the games like skyrim, starcraft and f1. those seemed more memory sensitive.