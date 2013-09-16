Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

Results: Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 offers great visuals, and we’d hate to run it at anything less than the Medium quality preset and 720p. Fortunately, the AMD platform pulls through smoothly. Even uncharted DDR3-1600 CAS 11 reaches 36 FPS.

Extra memory bandwidth offers little help to Intel’s more modest integrated GPU, with the game stuck at roughly 30 FPS.