Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

Results: F1 2012

F1 2012 demonstrates fairly large performance differences between DDR3-1600 and DDR3-2133, even with memory timings optimized. Non-optimized DDR3-1600 CAS 11 allows a still-reasonable 60 FPS, but that’s 15 FPS behind Mushkin’s DDR3-2133 CAS 9 configuration.

Several of our previous reviews showed F1 2012 to be CPU-bottlenecked at lower frame rates and DRAM-bottlenecked at higher frame rates. Intel’s modest HD Graphics 4600 engine presents an even tighter bottleneck, though it still achieves approximately 60 FPS in this title.