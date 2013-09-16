Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

Mushkin Redline Ridgeback DDR3-2133

While its competition on the previous page goes cheap in the interest of improving value, Mushkin takes the other path with its 16 GB Redline Ridgeback 997121R kit. Each 8 GB module is rated at low CAS 9 timings and a high DDR3-2133 data rate.

Ridgeback DDR3-2133 boots at DDR3-1600 CAS 11, and is easily configurable to DDR3-2133 CAS 9 on most enthusiast-market motherboards by selecting its corresponding XMP profile. That selection also raises memory voltage by 10%.

Most enthusiast-class AMD motherboards have firmware workarounds to support this Intel-based memory configuration tool, though the few motherboards that don’t support XMP can reach these settings via manual configuration, too.

Save that receipt! Though we’ve never had any problems, Mushkin’s lifetime warranty policy is officially limited to the original purchaser.