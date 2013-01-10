Four Z77-Based Mini-ITX Motherboards, Reviewed

Results: Skyrim And StarCraft 2

The P8Z77-I Deluxe takes a mysterious lead at our lowest Skyrim settings, but once again it’s too small for us to actually see whilst playing the game.

We retested several times and never found a good reason for the Z77E-ITX’s marginal loss in StarCraft II. I’ve never completely trusted games that require an internet connection for single-player mode, so I’d blame the servers if I could get away with it here in the office.