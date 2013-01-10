Four Z77-Based Mini-ITX Motherboards, Reviewed

Mini-ITX And Z77: Go Small, Go Fast, Or Go Home

Originally developed for boring tasks like industrial PCs and point-of-sale terminals, AMD breathed new life into VIA’s single-slot mini-ITX form factor with its own dual-slot DTX version. Soon after, the combination of motherboards with one expansion slot and cases able to take dual-slot cards became the standard for portable gaming PCs. But Intel ironically appears to be the biggest beneficiary of AMD's efforts. After all, it sells the high-performance, low-heat processors needed in a fast, quiet platform with big-time thermal constraints. Ouch.

As a result, we demand a lot more from small gaming-oriented machines. It's no longer acceptable to simply build a system that excels at video playback, particularly when technologies like AMD's VCE and Intel's Quick Sync accelerate that workload right on the APU or CPU itself. And with system builders putting 4.3 GHz Core i7s and GeForce GTX 680s into mini-ITX-based platforms four inches thick (Meet The Tiki: Core i7-3770K And GeForce GTX 680 In A Mini-ITX Box?), enthusiasts will no doubt want to the ability to build similarly-potent boxes.

But if it's possible to cram the goodness of Intel's Ivy Bridge and efficient graphics architectures like Kepler into mini-ITX using Intel's mainstream H77 Express chipset, why bother spending more on a Z77 Express-based board? Well, it wouldn't have been possible for Falcon Northwest to have hit 4.3 GHz in its Tiki using H77, for starters. Overclocking demands that you spring for the pricier core logic. Although we doubt you'd care too much about tuning up a home theater PC, we’re nevertheless intrigued by motherboards that can serve that market in addition to the performance-hungry gaming industry.

We see today’s motherboards with Intel's flagship mainstream chipset as enablers of the best from both worlds. Of course, if you disagree and only really want to build a stock-clocked media-oriented machine, simply step down to the H77-based versions of the boards we're testing today.

Z77 ITX Motherboard Features ASRock Z77E-ITX Asus P8Z77-I Deluxe EVGA Z77 Stinger MSI Z77IA-E53 PCB Revision Initial 1.04 1.0 2.1 Chipset Intel Z77 Express Intel Z77 Express Intel Z77 Express Intel Z77 Express Voltage Regulator Six Phases Ten Phases Seven Phases Eight Phases BIOS P1.70 (12/17/2012) 801 (12/04/2012) 1.0 (11/08/2012) V10.1 (10/19/2012) 100.0 MHz BCLK 100.39 MHz (+0.39%) 100.30 MHz (+0.30%) 99.78 MHz (-0.22%) 100.00 MHz (+0.0%) I/O Panel Connectors PS/2 1 None None 1 USB 3.0 4 4 4 2 USB 2.0 2 4 2 4 Network 1 1 1 1 eSATA 1 2 2 1 CLR_CMOS Button Yes Yes Yes Yes Digital Audio Out Optical Optical Optical Optical Digital Audio In None None None None Analog Audio 5 3 5 3 Video DVI-I, DisplayPort, HDMI HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI-I mini-DisplayPort, HDMI VGA, HDMI Other Devices Wi-Fi Antennas Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Antennas USB BIOS Flashback Bluetooth Transceiver Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Internal Interfaces Expansion Slot PCIe 3.0 x16 PCIe 3.0 x16 PCIe 3.0 x16 PCIe 3.0 x16 Mini PCIe x1 (filled) x1 (filled) x1 x1 USB 3.0 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) USB 2.0 2 (4-ports) 2 (4-ports) 2 (4-ports) 1 (2-ports) SATA 6.0 Gb/s 2 2 2 2 SATA 3.0 Gb/s 2 2 2 2 4-Pin Fan 2 2 3 2 3-Pin Fan None None None None FP-Audio 1 1 None 1 S/PDIF I/O None Output Only None None Internal Buttons None MemOK, TPU Power, Reset None Diagnostics Panel None None Numeric None Legacy CIR None None None Mass Storage Controllers Chipset SATA 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 2 x SATA 3Gb/s1x mSATA 1 x eSATA 3Gb/s 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 2 x SATA 3Gb/s 2 x eSATA 3Gb/s 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 2 x SATA 3Gb/s 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 2 x SATA 3Gb/s 1 x eSATA 3Gb/s Chipset RAID Modes 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 Add-In SATA None None 88SE6121 PCIe2 x eSATA 3Gb/s None USB 3.0 ASM1042 PCIe (2-ports) Z77 Integrated (4-ports) ASM1042 PCIe (2-ports) Z77 Integrated (4-ports) ASM1042 PCIe (2-ports) Z77 Integrated (4-ports) None Networking Primary LAN BCM57781 PCIe WG82579V PHY WG82574L PCIe RTL8111E PCIe Wi-Fi RTL8191SE PCIe 802.11n/g/b1x2 Config, 2.4 GHz BCM43228 PCIe 802.11n/g/b BT Combo2x2 Config, 2.4/5 GHz None AR9271 UB94 USB 802.11n/g/b1x1 Config, 2.4 GHz Bluetooth None (see above) BTA3011M01 USB AR3011 USB Audio HD Audio Codec ALC898 ALC898 ALC898 ALC892 DDL/DTS Connect Not Specified DTS Connect Not Specified Not Specified Warranty Three Years Three Years Three Years Three Years

High-end chipsets represent only a small part of the mini-ITX market, so we weren’t surprised to find only a handful of available products. It was more surprising to us that there were two companies selling Z77-based boards that specifically asked not to be included. In some cases, it seems that vendors are using pricier Z77 Express platform controller hubs for segmentation, while focusing more intently on the markets typically served by H77's feature set.