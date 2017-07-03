Trending

Monoprice MP27 Zero-G Monitor Review

By

Brightness & Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page two.

Most 27” gaming monitors with QHD resolution employ IPS panels, so finding price-competitive monitors is a little difficult. The MP27 is one of the least expensive QHD adaptive-sync monitors out there. The closest one here is AOC’s AG271QX. We'll also compare the AG271QG, Asus PG279Q, Acer BE270U, and ViewSonic XG2703-GS.

Acer BE270U

AOC AG271QG Agon

AOC AG271QX

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The MP27 doesn’t have a backlight strobe, but its high brightness leaves enough headroom for one should Monoprice decide to include the feature at a later date. There’s more than enough output for any potential environment. That results in a black level which is noticeably higher than the rest. And contrast is lower too at only 768.5:1. That is probably the most significant thing you give up when choosing an inexpensive gaming monitor.

Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The backlight range is quite wide with output down to 32.0673cd/m2. We’d prefer to see a higher minimum number to enable smaller brightness steps. Each click is around 3cd/m2. That makes precise level-matching more difficult. Contrast stays consistent throughout the luminance range.

After Calibration to 200cd/m2

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

We were pleasantly surprised to see a higher contrast measurement after calibration. This is extremely rare. Usually it’s a bit lower or, at best, the same. Image depth is significantly better after adjustment mainly because gamma tracking has been improved. See page four for our detailed measurements. This is decent performance and for its cost savings. The MP27 doesn’t give up too much to the other screens here.

ANSI Contrast Ratio

Our instruments indicated a hotspot in the upper-right zones of the screen resulting in a lowered ANSI measurement. Luckily, it’s not visible, and it didn’t affect our uniformity tests. The MP27 has a good quality panel with no visible backlight bleed and reasonable contrast for the price.


MORE: Best Gaming Monitors


MORE: Best Professional Monitors


MORE: How We Test Monitors


MORE: How To Choose A Monitor


MORE: All Monitor Content

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AgentLozen 03 July 2017 13:44
    I'm glad you guys thought so highly of this monitor. It's good to know there are inexpensive QHD, 144hz monitors out there to shake up the landscape. This will go well with AMD Vega when it launches sometime between March and May in 2017 like the rumors suggest.

    (I know Vega has a July 30 release date. Wasn't the release date late 2016 when the RX 480 launched? And then early 2017? And now mid 2017. I'm just tired of waiting)
    Reply
  • vinay2070 03 July 2017 14:16
    The Product of 2560X1440X144HzXAMDCardThatCanDriveIt = 0
    Reply
  • warmon6 03 July 2017 15:03
    19893905 said:
    The Product of 2560X1440X144HzXAMDCardThatCanDriveIt = 0

    I think the R9 295x2 wants a word with you.....
    Reply
  • coolitic 03 July 2017 16:20
    The main reason I avoid ips is because the "cheap" ones have poor QC, backlight bleed, and IPS glow.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 03 July 2017 19:39
    Monoprice is best known for buying A- and B grade panel rejects from the likes of Apple and LG and selling them for much less than the full priced ones from said vendors. So who is the OEM who makes this panel?
    Reply
  • footman 04 July 2017 00:02
    As always a great review. I'd like to see a review of the new Nixeus 27in EDG 144hz Freesync IPS monitor. Any plans to review this soon?
    Reply
  • cryoburner 04 July 2017 21:07
    19893905 said:
    The Product of 2560X1440X144HzXAMDCardThatCanDriveIt = 0
    To be fair, this is kind of true for anyone looking to purchase a card right now, since due to cryptocurrency mining, you can't really find any AMD graphics cards in stock that are much more powerful than an RX 560, unless you are willing to pay massively marked-up prices that would defeat any cost-savings of going with a cheaper monitor.
    Reply
  • picture_perfect 05 July 2017 13:35
    "It’s far more important to keep framerates as high as possible. That will eliminate blur and maintain motion resolution far more effectively than a backlight strobe."

    The motion clarity I get with strobing at 120hz is far better than an uncapped frame rate at 144hz. The math backs that up. Yes there is a slight lag trade off (placebo almost) but well worth it for me. Try before you write it off.
    Reply
  • Jagwired 05 July 2017 17:36
    I like that there's no logo on the front. If they release a 4K version in the future, I'm in.
    Reply
  • ninjustin 07 July 2017 12:11
    Can I either get this in G-Sync or have miners stop jacking up the price of AMD cards?
    Reply