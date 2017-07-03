Monoprice MP27 Zero-G Monitor Review

Grayscale, Gamma & Color

You can manipulate color with the various Color Effect modes but we recommend sticking with the Standard default preset. It features an accurate color gamut, with gamma and grayscale that can be easily fixed with the right adjustments.

Grayscale Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

6500 is the factory-default color temp, and as you can see, it’s pretty warm. The errors are all visible, and as brightness rises, the picture becomes more red. If you don’t choose to calibrate, the sRGB mode is closer to the mark at 3.94dE. You’ll still see some red tint in brighter content, but it’s not obvious unless you look closely, or you play a lot of hockey sims. The User preset offers the same tracking quality and is interchangeable with sRGB. Once you dial in the RGB sliders, however, tracking becomes every bit as good as the best displays we’ve tested. And remember, do not engage the gamma control. It can manipulate luminance tracking, but it negatively impacts grayscale accuracy.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

7.45dE is a high error level and represents below-average, out-of-box performance. We can forgive just a little given the price, but at least the MP27 has a lot of potential. By simply setting the RGB sliders correctly, we achieved a super-low .85dE average. That’s equal to many professional screens we’ve tested. You don’t need accuracy quite that good for gaming, but we don’t recommend settling for 7.45dE either. If you want to split the difference, sRGB’s default error level is 3.94dE.

Gamma Response

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

By default, gamma runs a tad light but the effect is barely visible. Luminance values are only slightly off from their targets and the progression is of the proper linearity. Changing color temp modes doesn’t do much here. You can engage the gamma control and set it from 1.8 to 2.4, but we don’t advise it. Grayscale tracking becomes irreparably skewed when you do this. Leave it off, adjust the RGB sliders, and enjoy excellent tracking with reasonably good contrast. After adjustment, it’s only a tad light from 10-50%, and that error is invisible. This is very good performance.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The MP27 boasts the tightest tracking of the group and only misses the 2.2 standard by 2.72%. That’s more than acceptable at this price point. We have no complaints, and as you’re about to see, color tracks equally well with an accurate native gamut and properly dialed-in saturation and luminance targets.

Color Gamut & Luminance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The MP27 is OK out of the box, but the grayscale errors pull secondary colors cyan, magenta, and yellow off their hue targets. Saturation tracking is very good, and only 100% blue doesn’t at least contact its target square. Luminance levels are close to neutral except for blue, red, and magenta, which are further off the mark. If the grayscale didn’t need fixing, we’d say leave well enough alone. The default average color error is 4.53dE.

Of course, there is potential here for much better picture quality. The sRGB mode cleans up the chart quite a bit with better saturation tracking and improved luminance levels. This is a great compromise if you don’t want to tackle the RGB controls. This mode brings the average error down to 2.68dE.

After calibration, luminance levels are near-perfect except for 100% red, blue, and magenta, which are still slightly low. Hue errors are now non-existent, and our only complaint is that red is a tiny bit under-saturated. We don’t mind, though, because the image looks far more balanced and natural in practice.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

1.72dE is a superb result for any monitor, but in this competitive group, it’s only good enough for fifth place. That’s not a bad thing though. None of these screens have any problems worth complaining about. Color accuracy is far better on the monitors of today.

The MP27 may be at the bottom of the sRGB gamut volume test, but since it’s only slightly over 100%, that’s not a problem. We don’t expect many users to employ this monitor in a proofing or graphics setup, but it is qualified for light duty in that area. And since it isn’t deficient in any primary, it can be used effectively with a custom profile.



