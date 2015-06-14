MSI A78M-E35 Versus Gigabyte GA-F2A78M-D3H

An Introduction To AMD's A78 Chipset
It has been nearly a year since Tom's Hardware last reviewed a motherboard for AMD's processors. And with the recent Godavari APU announcement, we thought we should dust off our Kaveri APUs to see if we can find some additional value in the company's not-so-famous alternative chipsets.
Our own Thomas Soderstrom looked at AMD's A88X chipset from an enthusiast's standpoint and determined that an APU placed into this platform, along with a complementary graphics card, could provide plenty of performance and features to satisfy anyone looking for a mainstream Intel alternative.
But does the average desktop user really need CrossFire, an eight-phase voltage regulator or enough SATA 6Gb/s ports to load an ATX tower? Do they instead want an HTPC with enough bells and whistles for an out-of-the-box overclock, modest graphics horsepower and plenty of room for storage without busting the budget (or form factor)? I have good news, friends: AMD has a solution and you might not have even considered it.
|FM2
|FM2+
|A85X
|A75
|A55
|A88X
|A78
|PCI Express
|1x16 / 2x8
|1x16
|1x16
|1x16 / 2x8
|1x16
|SATA (6Gb/s)
|8 (8)
|6 (6)
|6 (0)
|8 (8)
|6 (6)
|RAID
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 10
|0, 1, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 10
|RAID Driver
|Promise
|Promise
|Promise
|Dot Hill
|Dot Hill
|USB (3.0)
|14 (4)
|14 (4)
|14 (0)
|14 (4)
|14 (4)
* Per AMD's website - FM2 easy upgrade path featuring latest USB and SATA technologies; FM2+ backwards compatible, future-ready and PCIe 3.0-ready.
Introducing the A78, AMD's "media-class" chipset. Though it doesn't have any fancy Xes or a three-digit designation, this platform is completely adequate for most folks. In fact, comparing AMD's FM2+-compatible offerings, the only difference between the flagship and A78 is an inability to split 16 lanes of PCIe into two x8 links, two missing SATA 6Gb/s ports and RAID 5 support.
Today, I will be comparing MSI's A78M-E35 and Gigabyte's F2A78M-D3H. I will also be using some of Thomas' data for the Asus A88X-Pro Eric's MSI H81M-E34 results for comparisons to a different AMD chipset and Intel's low- budget offering.
Technical Specifications
MORE: Best MotherboardsMORE:
How To Choose A Motherboard: A Guide For Beginners
MORE: All Motherboard Articles
MORE: Motherboards in the Forums
Plus, the VRMs have to be of good quality as well for noise over the sound card. Remember you're recommending these boards for HTPC as well, so noise over audio is a HUGE issue when not careful.
Cheers!
Well, A10 apu has turbo, Pentium does not, so there is that
Also, I love Gigabyte and they're usually my first choice for boards, but this review highlights my biggest pet peeve with them: fan header placement. Seriously Gigabyte, stop putting the damn things in line with PCI-E slots or in the most hard to reach places.
The GT 730 would still be faster, as it was the 64bit, GDDR5, version. If memory serves me right, the 7850k's IGP was about even with an R7 240. The GT 730 is 3 tiers above that, according to the GPU Hierarchy Chart.