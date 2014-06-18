MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

Results: Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4 shows the enormous power of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 870M as the GT60 2PC pushes playable frame rates through 5760x1080 at the game’s medium-quality defaults. It also shows the company's new approach to power, which modulates GPU clock to maintain a constant frame rate (the GeForce Experience software lets you specify a target), rather than burning power on higher performance. Or does it?

The problem with crediting Battery Boost for the 870’s locked-in 30 FPS on battery power is that this appears to be the same point the GeForce GTX 770, left to its own devices, runs out of steam. Since Nvidia doesn't enable Battery Boost on the 770, we need to look at different benchmark settings to quantify Battery Boost’s advantage.

The GT60 2PC’s GeForce GTX 870M can’t push playable performance to a trio of monitors at Battlefield 4’s Ultra defaults, but it does show noticeably higher frame rates than the GT60 2OC’s GeForce GTX 770 at 1920x1080.

A coincidental memory bottleneck again occurs when we look at framerate over time. But this time, it’s the plugged-in GeForce GTX 770M matching the unplugged 870M. We’re getting closer to proof-of-concept, but need yet another set of tests to prove that Battery Boost really works.