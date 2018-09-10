MSI Optix MAG24C Gaming Monitor Review: Premium Contrast At a Budget Price

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

While the MAG24C’s viewing angles are superior to any TN-based panel, it still showed typical VA weaknesses with a 60% output reduction and a shift to reddish green. Performance is similar in the vertical plane. At 24 inches it won’t be a problem on-center or at angles up to 25°. Off-axis image quality is good enough for you to set up three MAG24Cs side by side if desired.

Screen Uniformity

If you thought a monitor at this price would have poor screen uniformity, prepare to be impressed. Our MAG24C posted some of the best numbers here we’ve ever seen. With only 7.6% deviation in the black field test and 5.29% in the white, there were no visible artifacts here. Black areas were free from bleed or glow, and white elements had no bright or dim spots. Color was also smooth from edge to edge with no visible variation in our 80% gray field pattern.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

With 144Hz and FreeSync, the MAG24C is built for a single purpose: high-speed gaming. And it certainly delivers. It easily competes with the 165Hz (Asus’ PG27V) and 240Hz displays (Acer XB252Q, Alienware AW2518H, AOC AG251FZ and ViewSonic XG2530) in the group. It’s unlikely anyone will notice a 1ms difference in screen draw or a 7ms variation in input lag. While the Alienware screen is still a competitive choice, we doubt even the most-skilled players will be dissatisfied with the MSI. For $250 it can’t be beat. We didn’t miss the overdrive or backlight strobe as high frame rates eliminated any issues with motion blur.

Gaming With FreeSync

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: contrast beats resolution every time. Any concerns about the MAG24C’s 1,920 x 1,080 pixel count fly out the window when you see the image and its amazing depth. There is a huge difference between the 3000:1 contrast a VA panel is capable of and the 1000:1 put out by the best IPS and TN displays. We will always gravitate towards higher contrast even when resolution is relatively low. And in this case, the 93ppi afforded by a 24-inch screen size eliminates any thoughts of low detail or pixelation.

Our Radeon R9 285 had no issues keeping frame rates above 60 frames per second in Tomb Raider. On occasion, it dropped into the 50s, but we never saw any tears. There was also no visible motion blur or ghosting, so we had no problems leave overdrive off. Even the most rapid mouse movements presented nothing but excellent motion resolution and a clear, smooth-moving picture. Lag was non-existent as well. We couldn’t trip the MAG24C up no matter how hard we tried.

