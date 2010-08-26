Not All USB 3.0 Implementations Are Created Equal

The Test Device: Super Talent RAIDDrive 64 GB (USB 3.0)

We looked at Super Talent’s RAIDDrive a few weeks ago and found that it's still one of the fastest USB 3.0 devices available today. The key to its 177 MB/s performance is an internal RAID setup that can take advantage of the fast USB 3.0 interface. While this ensures top performance, it heats up the drive quite a bit, too.