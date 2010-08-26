Trending

Not All USB 3.0 Implementations Are Created Equal

Despite the fact that today's USB 3.0 products center on the same NEC controller, we compared a handful of different USB 3.0 drives and found performance to range from 113 to 173 MB/s, depending on the implementation used. Should you be worried?

The Test Device: Super Talent RAIDDrive 64 GB (USB 3.0)

We looked at Super Talent’s RAIDDrive a few weeks ago and found that it's still one of the fastest USB 3.0 devices available today. The key to its 177 MB/s performance is an internal RAID setup that can take advantage of the fast USB 3.0 interface. While this ensures top performance, it heats up the drive quite a bit, too.

System Hardware
HardwareDetails
CPU AMD IAMD Phenom II X6 1090T (45 nm, 3.2 GHz, 6 x 512 KB L2 and 6 MB L3 Cache, TDP 125 W, Rev. C3)
Motherboard (Socket AMD3)Asus Crosshair IV Formula (Rev. 1.0), Chipset: AMD 890FX, BIOS: 0701 (04/02/2010)
CPU IntelIntel Core i5-750 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz, 2 x 256 KB L2 and 8 MB L3 Cache, TDP 95 W, Rev. B1)
Motherboard (Socket LGA1156)Gigabyte P55A-UD7 (Rev. 1.0), Chipset: P55 Express, BIOS: F3
RAM DDR32 x 2 GB DDR3-1333 (OCZ3G2000LV4GK 8-8-8-24)
HDDSeagate Barracuda 7200.11 500 GB, ST3500320AS, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB Cache
USB 3.0 DeviceSuper Talent RAIDDrive 64 GB, USB 3.0
Storage ControllersUSB 3.0: NEC D720200F1
GraphicsSapphire Radeon HD 5850, GPU: Cypress (725 MHz), Graphics RAM: 1024 MB GDDR5 (2000 MHz), Stream Processors: 1440
Power SupplyPC Power & Cooling, Silencer 750EPS12V 750W
Benchmarks
I/O PerformanceFileserver-BenchmarkDatabase-BenchmarkWebserver-BenchmarkWorkstation-BenchmarkStreaming Reads and Writes
System Software & Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 7 Ultimate