Not All USB 3.0 Implementations Are Created Equal

Benchmark Results: I/O Performance

For some reason, the two Gigabyte platforms aren't a good fit for the Western Digital add-on card in our file server test. Both boards deliver significantly lower I/O results with this card.

The integrated Gigabyte solutions aren’t optimal for Web server solutions. The add-on cards are better for this purpose.

In the workstation result, we found the opposite of the file server results: the WD controller on the Gigabyte motherboards is best here, showing that performance may vary quite a bit depending on the type of workload.