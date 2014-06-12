NEC PA272W 27-Inch Monitor Review: Accuracy And Flexibility

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera captures the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. Our testing methodology facilitates accurate and repeatable results when it comes to comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what actually appears in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

Nobody's going to spend this much money and use the PA272W as a gaming monitor. But a professional might be tempted to fire up a favorite titles after hours, right? Fortunately, screen draw time is right in line with the IPS crowd at 24 milliseconds. For all but the most competitive titles, NEC's pro display works just fine. Motion blur and ghosting look about the same as other IPS-based monitors we’ve tested.

Here are the lag results:

Again, these results are average among QHD screens with IPS panels. The graphics pro taking a break to play a role-playing or RTS game won’t encounter any issues. But if you plan to tear through enemies, competitively, on a high-speed battlefield, a high-refresh gaming-oriented screen is going to be more appropriate. One plus for the PA272W is its extremely high PWM rate of 44 kHz. Flicker won't be apparent at low light levels unless you have some sort of cybernetic ocular implant.