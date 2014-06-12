NEC PA272W 27-Inch Monitor Review: Accuracy And Flexibility

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag
To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.
The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera captures the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. Our testing methodology facilitates accurate and repeatable results when it comes to comparing panels.
Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.
The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what actually appears in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.
Nobody's going to spend this much money and use the PA272W as a gaming monitor. But a professional might be tempted to fire up a favorite titles after hours, right? Fortunately, screen draw time is right in line with the IPS crowd at 24 milliseconds. For all but the most competitive titles, NEC's pro display works just fine. Motion blur and ghosting look about the same as other IPS-based monitors we’ve tested.
Here are the lag results:
Again, these results are average among QHD screens with IPS panels. The graphics pro taking a break to play a role-playing or RTS game won’t encounter any issues. But if you plan to tear through enemies, competitively, on a high-speed battlefield, a high-refresh gaming-oriented screen is going to be more appropriate. One plus for the PA272W is its extremely high PWM rate of 44 kHz. Flicker won't be apparent at low light levels unless you have some sort of cybernetic ocular implant.
Regarding the NEC 272 vs. Eizo 277, I think they are more same than different... the Eizo has an integrated calibrator, 16-bit LUT, bigger color space, and a bunch of other tweaks that should objectively make it a better display, but not ~$1000 better IMO. If you have that kinda money to burn, get two PA272W's instead.
I think everyone should notice the low-cost IPS monitors offer sub-par contrast. Who cares about color accuracy if you can't see the in-betweens? Aren't the shades/hues just as important? This is something people don't realize when they pick up that $400 IPS display. Heck, contrast is better on the BenQ TN display than on the less expensive IPS displays in the review. Color without good contrast is a waste. Contrast is what you compromise at the lower end of the IPS monitor scale.
You have to spend money to get a quality IPS monitor. It's good to see that you can get this kind of performance at a lower price point now.
This NEC monitor is definitely impressive. It has great color accuracy AND contrast. Great for photography and graphic arts/design applications. This is a pro monitor and why you spend money on an IPS monitor.
Look for a review of the HP Z27x in a few weeks. It's in our lab now.
-Christian-
That's some bad luck... I got mine from B&H and the display was perfect out of the box. Otherwise, the thing is built like a tank with an all-metal frame under the plastic outer shell, and it doesn't flex no matter what, if anything, I'd say it's over-engineered.
Got mine from B&H too. NEC released an upgraded model w/ improved colorimeter shortly after my purchase. It could very well have been an accumulation of old stock, the backwash of sorts, that I drank from. When studying up, I found the only way to get a guarantee of zero dead pixels on NEC displays, you need to pony up for the ultra-expensive medical grade displays. It is well made though, I thought the portrait mode was a great feature and the stand was far more solid than the Dell's. Ran cooler as well. (thermally I mean)