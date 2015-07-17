Network Interface Cards (NICs) 101

The Future

We are not far off from having the ability to transfer one terabit per second across the network line. Within the past five years, the IEEE has approved a wired standard for 100 gigabits per second data transmission, and continues to progress on the standard, updating it as recently as 2014. The current speeds available for wired network interface card technology allow for 10 Gb/s with a short run of Cat 6 cabling. It is fully expected that 100 gigabits per second will be a reality utilizing standard RJ45-connected NICs.

While this standard is not ready for consumers at theorized speeds through copper wire, manufacturing processes in fiber optics have made that technology more affordable for the average consumer. This could potentially be a reason for the delay in development of the copper equivalent, since fiber optics can currently produce speeds beyond the current 10 Gb/s of available RJ45-attached NICs. Unfortunately, fiber network interface cards still start around nine times the average cost of RJ45 network adapters. With the current trend in networking development, it is not a question of whether fiber will become the main household standard of network interface cards, but rather when this will happen.