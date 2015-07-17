Network Interface Cards (NICs) 101

Settings

While each system and network performs differently, a few settings could assist with maximizing your throughput. For example, disabling network energy efficiency in the detailed power settings and disallowing the device to go to sleep through the advanced device settings does impose higher power consumption, but those toggles also allow that device to perform at its full capability at all times. If you are operating on a network where wait times seem relatively long, then auto negotiation may be an issue. Change your speed and duplex to match the router and network interface card's capabilities. Personally, I utilize the 100 Mb/s full-duplex setting on both devices.