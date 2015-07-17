Network Interface Cards (NICs) 101

Introduction

Networking exists in almost every household, enabled through a mixture of wired and wireless adapters. Wired Ethernet adapters, specifically RJ45-based, have been available for years and on many different devices. But are all of them the same? If so, does anything really set one apart from another? After all, it seems like almost every motherboard comes with some form of network interface adapter. Perhaps for this reason, network interface cards (NICs) are some of the most overlooked, yet essential components in terms of expanding a computer’s functionality.

The process begins with determining what your data requirements are so that you can figure out which capabilities are important. If you are a gamer, you might want to prioritize low latency. Conversely, if you are more worried about streaming media, then quality of service will be a higher priority. Purchasing the wrong network interface card could cause your data to bottleneck. Fortunately, with a basic comprehension of the choices available to you, this can be prevented.