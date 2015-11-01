Nixeus NX-VUE24A Monitor Review

Brightness And Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We have more than enough FreeSync and G-Sync monitors in our database to create a group of solid contenders for comparison. Acer is well-represented with its XB270HU (G-Sync), XB280HK (UHD G-Sync) and XR341CK (curved FreeSync) monitors. From BenQ we have the curved XR3501 which runs at 144Hz and has no frame-rate matching. And finally we’ve included the Asus MG279Q FreeSync screen. Both the Nixeus and BenQ run at 1080p resolution. The rest are QHD or UHD.

Nixeus claims 300cd/m2 for the NX-VUE24A but we couldn’t get any brighter than 224.1385. To do this set Color to User Define and turn Gamma On. In the default 6500K mode, we only measured 170.341cd/m2. While this is enough output for just about any situation, we’d like to see a little more headroom.

The lower-than-average backlight results in a good black level but it still can’t match that of the AMVA panel used in the XR3501. The NX-VUE24A delivers shadow detail and quality on par with its more-expensive competition.

Nixeus doesn’t quite match contrast levels with more mainstream products but it isn’t too far behind. And it handily beats Acer’s Ultra HD model. At this price point we’re satisfied with its performance so far.

Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level

We’re always a little mystified when a manufacturer sets the minimum backlight level so low. There is no situation we can imagine where you’d only want 9cd/m2 maximum output. To set a level of 50cd/m2 up the Brightness control to 14.

Of course the Nixeus’ minimum black level is equally low but it still can’t come close to the incredible XR3501. We know it’s only 1080p but those black levels and contrast aren’t found in many other displays.

Contrast stays reasonably consistent throughout the brightness range. It’s only a 10-percent difference which is negligible in our opinion. You’d likely never drop the backlight level to the bottom anyway.

After Calibration to 200cd/m2

Since the NX-VUE24A’s RGB sliders start below their maximum settings, it’s possible to retain black levels and contrast when making adjustments. Changing RGB settings in a balanced fashion nearly always improves the results in this test. Our review subject is only a tiny bit behind the pack.

After all is said and done, the NX-VUE24A posts a higher calibrated contrast result than in its out-of-box modes. We couldn’t quite top 1000:1 but it’s close enough and the image has plenty of depth and good color saturation. As you’ll see later, color is very accurate and that adds to the picture quality.

ANSI Contrast Ratio

Despite the NX-VUE24A’s low price, it is made from good parts that show solid quality control. They’re good enough to move it up two places in the contrast rankings. If you lined up the middle four screens, calibrated them and displayed the same image; you’d be hard-pressed to pick a winner. Nixeus certainly wins the price contest though.