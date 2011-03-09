External Battery Roundup: Stay Away From The Wall Socket

Benchmark Results: Recharge

Charge Time, HH:MM Stock Adapter Dell 30 W Adapter Dell 65 W Adapter Lenovo 65 W Adapter Lenovo 90 W Adapter Amstron MedXP 140 4:50 - - - - Amstron MedXP 300 6:45 - - - - Brunton Impel greater than 10 hours - - - - Brunton Sustain 6:00 - - - - Digipower Universal Notebook Battery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electrovaya PowerPad 130 - - 3:30 3:30 3:30 Electrovaya PowerPad 95 - - 3:15 3:45 3:15 Energizer XP18000 2:30 - - - - Enirgizer XP8000 2:35 - - - - Lenmar PPU916 - 4:00 4:00 4:00 4:00 PowerTraveller MiniGorilla 4:30 - - - - PowerTraveller PowerGorilla 4:55 - - - - Tekkeon MP3450i 3:30 - - - - Tekkeon MP3450 3:30 - - - - Tekkeon MP3750 - 4:40 bent pin, unable to test 3:45 3:15

We set up a camera to record a time-lapsed video using a five minute shutter interval, and our results are a bit surprising.

Not only does the XP18000 give you the most battery life per pound, but it also charges the fastest.

Remember, charging times are a double-edged sword. Ideally, you want a nice slow charge so that your battery lasts more than a few hundred cycles. Fast charge times get you back away from the wall socket faster. But in the long run, they cut down on the health of the battery.

Brunton implements the most conservative charging scheme, but this solution may make more sense if you are considering pairing it with one of the company's solar panels for a trickle charge.