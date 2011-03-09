External Battery Roundup: Stay Away From The Wall Socket

Compatibility
Unless the vendor specifically says it supports your notebook, you should double-check with tech support before your purchase. If you have a business notebook from HP, Dell, or Lenovo, you are pretty much in the clear, but we recommend that you check anyway. Some companies are better than others at maintaining a compatibility list. Others don’t publish a compatibility list at all, or only choose to include a list with the product.
There is a fast way to check compatibility. Look up a replacement power adapter with Google. The adapter should be compatible with multiple models. So long as one of the systems matches up to the compatibility lists maintained by each batter vendor, you should be good to go.
So that you don’t have to hunt down compatibility info, we've assembled a list for you to check against. Keep in mind that even if your model isn't listed or confirmed, any external battery will work if it outputs the correct voltage and has a plug that fits.
Amstron: There is a compatibility guide listed on the company’s home page. Amstron also includes a rather extensive compatibility list with its batteries: scanned PDF.
Brunton: There is no current compatibility list published either on the Web site or included with its products. Please contact the company to verify your notebook model.
Digipower: Only the older EBP-NB44 is listed as a current product on the company’s Web site. EBP-NB60 is not listed. Digipower only includes a limited compatibility list with its new battery: scanned PDF.
Electrovaya: The company maintains a current list of supported notebooks. Because tips are a separate purchase, the company encourages customers to contact it before purchase.
Energizer: This is the only brand that maintains a “free tips” service. You get two free tips per year, but you still have to pay for shipping ($3.95 per shipment). XPal maintains one of the most exhaustive databases and even compiles a list on eReader, GPS, and tablet compatibility.
Lenmar: Even though it is fairly out of date, Lenmar publishes a compatibility list on its Web site. We did notice that none of the new Vostros are listed. Seems about one generation behind.
PowerTraveller: The company hosts an online compatibility guide, but it is about half a generation out of date in some areas. Again, the new Vostros aren’t listed. It still is a more comprehensive list than Lenmar’s.
At one point, it is stated that AC adapters have higher voltage than the battery on a notebook so that it can be charged. Then, how can a external battery damage a notebook's electronics with a higher voltage (only if it's too high)?
It is not stated how to set the external battery voltage correctly. What then is the correct voltage? Correct me but I believe the voltage has to be equal that of notebook battery.
it's simple really, AC adapter spit out AC, Batteries spit out DC
If you need to know the voltage required, you just check on your laptop AC adapter or power brick. It is not always the same as the battery.
For instance, a Compaq R3000 has an 18.5 volt AC->DC(120w) power supply and its battery is only 14.5 volts. The voltage regulators in the laptop(in the charging system) it self cut it down to the needed 14.5-15volts to charge the battery.
Also note that the AC adapter does NOT spit out AC it in fact spits out DC(it has a rectifier to convert AC to DC).
As you can see by this picture(you have to click the link), The adapter takes in AC 120V and spits out DC 18.5V. AC is shown with a ~ and DC with a --_---_-- cant make it on here, but you get the point.
http://img269.imageshack.us/img269/1950/powerw.jpg
For my smartphone and MiFi, the XP8000 just can't be beat. 5x runtime guarantees me 20+ hours of 3G broadband and week-long phone use. Being barely bigger than a Blackberry, I can effortlessly stash the XP8000 on my belt, and charge my smartphone while I walk.
The XP18000, on the other hand, was a huge disappointment. Using a Toshiba NB305 netbook, it was incapable of recharging the factory 6-cell battery while powered on, and could not provide 2 full charges while powered off. For my usage scenario, that's a failure, as I plug in the external battery when my netbook hits 3% critical, right before Windows does a force shutdown, allowing me to continue working.
Using this deplete-charge-deplete approach SHOULD allow me 14+ hours of continuous power-on time, except that even the beefy XP18000 couldn't get through 1 netbook charge. Had it been capable of providing one full charge powered on, or two full charges powered off, I would have recommended the XP18000 as well.
http://lgponthemove.blogspot.com/2010/07/accessory-corner-3-energizer-xp18000.html
Just buy an automatic inverter that works for hours with a car battery