External Battery Roundup: Stay Away From The Wall Socket

Amstron MedXP 140 And 300

First up, we have the MedXP 140 and 300 from Amstron. These two models are the upper-end of the company's external battery lineup. There is a MedXP 66, but this wasn't available to us for testing. These are the two heaviest batteries in our roundup, and that heft is each to see in their durable construction.

The MedXP 140 is encased in aluminum with a rubber bumper. Comparatively, the behemoth-sized MedXP 300 is encased in a very thick ~1/8" shell of what seems to be ABS plastic. Both come with a full set of tips for a wide range of laptop vendors. However, only the MedXP 300 has a USB port for charging smaller devices.

These two external batteries are intended for industrial applications, particularly in the medical field. Amstron envisions its products placed on medical carts to drive mobile computers, which hospital staff can use to interact with other medical equipment.

Because of the large capacity of its batteries, Amstron provides beefy AC adapters to charge them.

Using these devices is easy. Just select the correct tip and you're good to go. The only major complaint we have is that the angled plug on the MedXP 140 makes it hard to charge without removing the output cable. The MedXP 300's charger plug is on the other side of the unit, so there is no plug conflict. Ideally, both batteries would have an off state, but this only exists on the MedXP 300.