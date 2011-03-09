External Battery Roundup: Stay Away From The Wall Socket

Energizer XP8000 And XP18000
Energizer is a brand we all know. However, these batteries are not actually made by Energizer. The pink bunny company has its own factories that produce standard-cell batteries. These external notebook products actually come from a separate company. Energizer licensed its brand to TennRich, which is headquartered in Taiwan. XPal Power is a California-based subsidiary of TennRich, which actually produces all the Energizer "Energi To Go" power packs.
While the company sells many power-oriented products, there are only two external battery solutions that work with notebooks: the XP8000 and the XP18000. The XP8000 is strictly meant for netbooks. If you have anything beyond a netbook, you'd want to get the XP18000.
The only difference between the two units is the swapped position of the USB and charging port.
Neither battery has a voltage switch. Energizer chose a design that uses sense resistors to correctly output voltage. However, unlike other batteries, there are two power rails. The green cable outputs 9 V-12 V for devices like cellphones, while the blue cable outputs 16 V-20 V, depending on your notebook. Energizer's batteries operate in a live state all of the time. So, to power your notebook, just plug in the tip.
Oddly, the 65 W charger for the XP18000 is smaller than the 60 W charger for the XP8000. The two adapters are sourced from different companies, and this is a difference we expect to see in retail units. As we understand it, the 65 W charger for the XP18000 was separately qualified to meet the higher charging requirements.
At one point, it is stated that AC adapters have higher voltage than the battery on a notebook so that it can be charged. Then, how can a external battery damage a notebook's electronics with a higher voltage (only if it's too high)?
It is not stated how to set the external battery voltage correctly. What then is the correct voltage? Correct me but I believe the voltage has to be equal that of notebook battery.
it's simple really, AC adapter spit out AC, Batteries spit out DC
If you need to know the voltage required, you just check on your laptop AC adapter or power brick. It is not always the same as the battery.
For instance, a Compaq R3000 has an 18.5 volt AC->DC(120w) power supply and its battery is only 14.5 volts. The voltage regulators in the laptop(in the charging system) it self cut it down to the needed 14.5-15volts to charge the battery.
Also note that the AC adapter does NOT spit out AC it in fact spits out DC(it has a rectifier to convert AC to DC).
As you can see by this picture(you have to click the link), The adapter takes in AC 120V and spits out DC 18.5V. AC is shown with a ~ and DC with a --_---_-- cant make it on here, but you get the point.
http://img269.imageshack.us/img269/1950/powerw.jpg
For my smartphone and MiFi, the XP8000 just can't be beat. 5x runtime guarantees me 20+ hours of 3G broadband and week-long phone use. Being barely bigger than a Blackberry, I can effortlessly stash the XP8000 on my belt, and charge my smartphone while I walk.
The XP18000, on the other hand, was a huge disappointment. Using a Toshiba NB305 netbook, it was incapable of recharging the factory 6-cell battery while powered on, and could not provide 2 full charges while powered off. For my usage scenario, that's a failure, as I plug in the external battery when my netbook hits 3% critical, right before Windows does a force shutdown, allowing me to continue working.
Using this deplete-charge-deplete approach SHOULD allow me 14+ hours of continuous power-on time, except that even the beefy XP18000 couldn't get through 1 netbook charge. Had it been capable of providing one full charge powered on, or two full charges powered off, I would have recommended the XP18000 as well.
http://lgponthemove.blogspot.com/2010/07/accessory-corner-3-energizer-xp18000.html
Just buy an automatic inverter that works for hours with a car battery