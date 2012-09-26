Samsung's Series 9 13.3" Ultrabook For 2012: Thinner And Lighter

Display Performance: SuperBright Plus, Indeed

Samsung markets the display on its Series 9 as SuperBright Plus, and that name is fairly accurate. Images are crisp and colors are incredibly vivid. In fact, the new Series 9 reminds us a lot of the company's Galaxy Tab 10.1. Both sport IPS panels from the company's own factories, so our inclination might not be far off, either.

Rendering ~50% of the Adobe RGB (1998) gamut, the 13.3" Series 9 is close to the top of the list compared to many of the tablets and Ultrabooks we've tested. Notably, it bests the ThinkPad X230T, which is another business-oriented mobile platform. The larger gamut profile is a side effect of Samsung's IPS panel. Lenovo's setup employs a TN-based display.

Samsung claims its SuperBright Plus is capable of 400 nits, which is already pretty darn bright. Yet, our 13.3" Series 9 sample nearly achieves 450 nits, putting it on par with Apple's iPad 3. Again, this is a phenomenally crisp display, due in large part to its brightness. Unfortunately, high-luminance IPS displays are usually handicapped when it comes to contrast ratio. Blacks have a tendency to appear as dark grey. And indeed, we see this from our Series 9.