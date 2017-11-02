Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Review: Vega In The Crosshairs

MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon deals 443 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 8GB MSI Z270 Gaming Pro... Amazon £62.65 View

Doom (Vulkan)

2560x1440 Results

Doom is another bastion for AMD; its Radeon RX Vega 64 is 12% faster than GeForce GTX 1080, while Vega 56 posts a 13%-higher average frame rate than the GTX 1070.

GeForce GTX 1070 Ti upsets that sweep with an 8% lead over Vega 56, though. It’s a token win when you’re comparing 130 FPS to 121. But Nvidia wants as many of those victories as possible now that Vega 56 prices are sliding closer to where they were supposed to be at launch.

3840x2160 Results

Frame rates at 1440p were high enough to justify using the Ultra quality preset at 3840x2160, too.

As in Ashes of the Singularity, our MSI GTX 1070 Ti Titanium 8G ties the GeForce GTX 1080 FE. Once again, this is attributable to a higher sustained clock rate enabled by that big Twin Frozr VI thermal solution. You’ll pay an extra $40 for it compared to a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FE card, approaching the price of a GeForce GTX 1080. In some cases, however, the premium conveys real value.

In this case, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is almost 24% quicker than a GTX 1070 FE. That’s significant enough to make Doom playable at its most taxing settings.



