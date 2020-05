Benchmark Results: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Nvidia’s Fermi architecture shows much more favorably in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. At 1680x1050, it’s even able to best AMD’s Radeon HD 5870 without AA. However, as the resolution and demand on the graphics subsystem increases, performance goes the other direction.

To Nvidia’s credit, at 2560x1600, the GeForce GTX 465 remains in front of AMD’s Radeon HD 5830. Then again, the 5830 wasn’t necessarily a card we fawned over when it launched.