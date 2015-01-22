Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960: Maxwell In The Middle

By ,

Partner Card Launch Round-Up

Asus GTX 960 StriX DirectCU II OC

EVGA GTX 960 SuperAC ACX 2.0

Gainward GTX 960 Phantom OC

Asus GTX 960 Strix DirectCU II OC

Image 1 of 10

Image 2 of 10

Image 3 of 10

Image 4 of 10

Image 5 of 10

Image 6 of 10

Image 7 of 10

Image 8 of 10

Image 9 of 10

Image 10 of 10

EVGA GTX 960 SuperSC ACX 2.0

Gainward GTX 960 Phantom OC

Image 1 of 10

Image 2 of 10

Image 3 of 10

Image 4 of 10

Image 5 of 10

Image 6 of 10

Image 7 of 10

Image 8 of 10

Image 9 of 10

Image 10 of 10

Galax/KFA² GTX 960 EX OC

Image 1 of 10

Image 2 of 10

Image 3 of 10

Image 4 of 10

Image 5 of 10

Image 6 of 10

Image 7 of 10

Image 8 of 10

Image 9 of 10

Image 10 of 10

Gigabyte GTX 960 Gaming G1

Image 1 of 10

Image 2 of 10

Image 3 of 10

Image 4 of 10

Image 5 of 10

Image 6 of 10

Image 7 of 10

Image 8 of 10

Image 9 of 10

Image 10 of 10

Note: The new BIOS 86.06.0D.00.76, which was used for all benchmarks in this review, isn't present on the first batch of Gigabyte's graphics cards. It can be downloaded from the company's webpage after the launch.

Gigabyte GTX 960 WindForce OC

Image 1 of 10

Image 2 of 10

Image 3 of 10

Image 4 of 10

Image 5 of 10

Image 6 of 10

Image 7 of 10

Image 8 of 10

Image 9 of 10

Image 10 of 10

inno3D GTX 960 iChill

Image 1 of 10

Image 2 of 10

Image 3 of 10

Image 4 of 10

Image 5 of 10

Image 6 of 10

Image 7 of 10

Image 8 of 10

Image 9 of 10

Image 10 of 10

Palit GTX 960 Super JetStream

Image 1 of 10

Image 2 of 10

Image 3 of 10

Image 4 of 10

Image 5 of 10

Image 6 of 10

Image 7 of 10

Image 8 of 10

Image 9 of 10

Image 10 of 10

Zotac GTX 960 AMP! Edition

226 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Novuake 22 January 2015 14:13
    This seems meh... Impressive but not phenomenal power consumption to performance numbers. Especially compared the GTX970/980.

    Would have liked to see two more things.

    1. More extensive AA. post processing and memory bandwidth testing. Pretty sure Nvidia hamstrung the card a bit in some scenarios with a 1280bit interface. I had to read it 4 times before I believed it and still am skeptical.

    2. Overclocking benchies.


    So otherwise I guess we are back to the "old" ti-designation setup where the GTX960ti SHOULD be based on GM206 and vanilla GTX960 is not.
    Reply
  • sconzen 22 January 2015 14:21
    I may be blind, but I don't see the Zotax Amp! edition in the temperature and noise tests. Confirm?
    Reply
  • damric 22 January 2015 14:25
    The R9 280 is the fast and cheap elephant in the room that was never mentioned in this review,
    Reply
  • Grognak 22 January 2015 14:27
    Well, I'm not saying a 10% improvement on top of a reduced power consumption isn't nice, because it really is, however we're still quite far away from the 770. I suppose Nvidia has a card planned to fill the massive performance gap between the 960 and 970, one at 4Gb of VRAM maybe?
    Reply
  • ykki 22 January 2015 14:29
    The damn arrows are STILL blocking the charts!
    Reply
  • sconzen 22 January 2015 14:34
    I may be blind, but I don't see the Zotax Amp! edition in the temperature and noise tests. Confirm?
    Reply
  • ykki 22 January 2015 14:34
    Great review.
    Now AMD, time to bust out the 270x!
    Reply
  • ykki 22 January 2015 14:35
    Lol I meant the 370x!
    Reply
  • Novuake 22 January 2015 14:36
    15117694 said:
    The damn arrows are STILL blocking the charts!

    I am not the only one! Thank you!
    Reply
  • ykki 22 January 2015 14:42
    Novoake, I am very sorry but I stole your comment from an earlier review.
    But seriously, those arrows can block out the sun if tom's put 'em right.
    Reply