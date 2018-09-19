Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition Review: A Titan V Killer

Trending

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Using Far Cry 5’s top quality setting, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti averages almost 120 FPS at 2560x1440, putting it ahead of GeForce GTX 1080 Ti by 19%.

That lead over 1080 Ti doubles to 38% at 3840x2160. GeForce RTX 2080 Ti averages more than 70 FPS, while its predecessor drops to just above 50 FPS. Splitting both sides of 60 FPS like this is what earns the new 2080 Ti its distinct position as a no-compromise solution for 4K.

Forza Motorsport 7 (DX12)

Cranking up all of Forza Motorsport 7’s options and enabling 4x MSAA does little to slow the RTX 2080 Ti through this game’s built-in benchmark.

Surprisingly, AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 is the next-fastest graphics card after both Turing-based boards. The Radeon enjoys a 2% lead over Titan V.

We turn up the resolution to 4K and disable MSAA but leave all of the other quality settings as high as they go.

In reality, each of the cards we tested is playable at 3840x2160 with 99th percentile frame rates in excess of 60 FPS. But GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is still the uncontested winner with an average 36% higher than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and 22% above Titan V’s result.

