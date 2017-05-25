Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Trending

How We Tested Nvidia’s Titan Xp 12GB

Nvidia’s latest and greatest will no doubt be found in high-end platforms. Some of these may include Broadwell-E-based systems. However, we’re sticking with our MSI Z170 Gaming M7 motherboard, which was recently upgraded to host a Core i7-7700K CPU. The new processor is complemented by G.Skill’s F4-3000C15Q-16GRR memory kit. Intel’s Skylake architecture remains one of the company’s most effective per clock cycle, and a stock 4.2 GHz frequency is higher than the models with more cores. Crucial’s MX200 SSD remains, as does the Noctua NH-12S cooler and be quiet! Dark Power Pro 10 850W power supply.

As far as competition goes, the Titan Xp is rivaled by its predecessor, the Titan X (Pascal), and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, which is even faster. Those are the three cards we’re comparing, though we’ll pull out a couple of others for our compute-oriented benchmarks.

Our conventional gaming selection now includes Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, Battlefield 1, Doom, Hitman, Metro: Last Light, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Tom Clancy’s The Division, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, and The Witcher 3. We’re also adding Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III. Beyond those conventional titles, we're adding VR testing in Chronos, Serious Sam VR, Arizona Sunshine, and Robo Recall. If you'd like to know more about how we can test graphics cards in VR using Oculus' Rift HMD, check out FCAT VR: GPU And CPU Performance in Virtual Reality.

The test methodology we use for the other games in our suite comes from PresentMon: Performance In DirectX, OpenGL, And Vulkan. In short, all of these games are evaluated using a combination of OCAT and our own in-house GUI for PresentMon, with logging via AIDA64. If you want to know more about our charts (particularly the unevenness index), we recommend reading that story.

All of the numbers you see in today’s piece are fresh, using updated drivers. We’re using build 382.05.


32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 25 May 2017 13:07
    With this card Nvidia completed the current generation of their graphic chips. They are onto new one...the best company out there.
  • TMTOWTSAC 25 May 2017 13:18
    GPU makers are really going to have to hope QHD, 4k, machine learning, and VR really take off within the next 4 years.
  • dstarr3 25 May 2017 13:24
    Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. If all you need a GPU for is gaming, go one step down, save hundreds of dollars, at the cost of only a handful of FPS.
  • AgentLozen 25 May 2017 13:30
    Freak777power said:
    With this card Nvidia completed the current generation of their graphic chips. They are onto new one...the best company out there.

    I was thinking something similar while I was reading this. The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch.

    (wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)

    Edit: Why isn't this quote working?
    Edit2: Figured it out =)
  • AndrewJacksonZA 25 May 2017 15:18
    "The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch."
    I have to agree. Even though I don't like them as a company due to some of their business practices, I have to give them credit for being a stylish company that really pushes it and completes their line-ups - I like things to be *complete*... :-)
  • AndrewJacksonZA 25 May 2017 15:18
    Thanks for putting in the effort for this review, Chris! Appreciate your contributions around here. :-)
  • bentonsl_2010 25 May 2017 16:21
    (wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)




    I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.
  • hannibal 25 May 2017 18:11
    Could you test this card with a water block?
    This seems to be monster that would really benefit from that...
  • barryv88 25 May 2017 18:22
    $500 for a measly increase over the Ti. Add another $200 premium that Gsync screens cost over Freesync ones, and you've happily payed +- $700 Nvidia tax for the "New coolest kid on the block" title.

    Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!
  • AgentLozen 25 May 2017 18:33
    barryv88 said:
    $500 for a measly increase over the Ti. Add another $200 premium that Gsync screens cost over Freesync ones, and you've happily payed +- $700 Nvidia tax for the "New coolest kid on the block" title.

    Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!

    You know if someone handed you a Titan Xp you would stick it right in your box without a second though.

    bentonsl2010 said:
    I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.

    Yes. That's the one.
    I mentioned it to illustrate that nVidia has a very wide portfolio with something for everyone. Pascal has been a terrific generation for nVidia.
