Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (DirectX 11)

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

We’ve been running Ghost Recon Wildlands at the game’s Very High quality preset, since most of our reviews involve AMD graphics cards as well, and that setting disables Nvidia’s Turf Effects. At 2560x1440, flipping on Ultra quality still yields playable performance, though.

Titan Xp is a little more than 7% faster than Titan X using this configuration. Meanwhile, a look back to our GeForce GTX 1080 Ti review illustrates the hit Ultra quality imposes. Our Titan X musters two-thirds of the performance it managed under Ghost Recon’s Very High preset.

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Titan Xp carves out a 10% advantage over Titan X at 3840x2160. However, the Ultra preset imposes a stiff penalty on performance. Although Titan Xp’s minimum frame rate is an acceptable 33 FPS, you might consider dropping to Very High for a smoother 4K experience.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content