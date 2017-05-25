Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (DirectX 11)
2560x1440 Results
We’ve been running Ghost Recon Wildlands at the game’s Very High quality preset, since most of our reviews involve AMD graphics cards as well, and that setting disables Nvidia’s Turf Effects. At 2560x1440, flipping on Ultra quality still yields playable performance, though.
Titan Xp is a little more than 7% faster than Titan X using this configuration. Meanwhile, a look back to our GeForce GTX 1080 Ti review illustrates the hit Ultra quality imposes. Our Titan X musters two-thirds of the performance it managed under Ghost Recon’s Very High preset.
3840x2160 Results
Titan Xp carves out a 10% advantage over Titan X at 3840x2160. However, the Ultra preset imposes a stiff penalty on performance. Although Titan Xp’s minimum frame rate is an acceptable 33 FPS, you might consider dropping to Very High for a smoother 4K experience.
I was thinking something similar while I was reading this. The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch.
(wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)
Edit: Why isn't this quote working?
Edit2: Figured it out =)
I have to agree. Even though I don't like them as a company due to some of their business practices, I have to give them credit for being a stylish company that really pushes it and completes their line-ups - I like things to be *complete*... :-)
I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.
This seems to be monster that would really benefit from that...
Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!
You know if someone handed you a Titan Xp you would stick it right in your box without a second though.
Yes. That's the one.
I mentioned it to illustrate that nVidia has a very wide portfolio with something for everyone. Pascal has been a terrific generation for nVidia.