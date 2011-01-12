OCZ’s RevoDrive X2: When A Fast PCIe SSD Isn’t Fast Enough

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|Intel Core i7-980X (Gulftown) 3.33 GHz @ 3.73 GHz, LGA 1366, 6.4 GT/s QPI, 12 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|Asus Rampage III Formula (LGA 1366) Intel X58/ICH10R, BIOS 0505
|Memory
|Kingston 6 GB (3 x 2 GB) DDR3-2000, KHX2000C8D3T1K3/6GX @ 8-8-8-24 and 1.65 V
|Hard Drive
|OCZ RevoDrive X2 240 GB OCZSSDPX-1RVDX0240, PCI Express x4
|OCZ IBIS 240 GB OCZ3HSD1IBS1-240, HSDL
|OCZ RevoDrive 120 GB OCZSSDPX-1RVD0120, PCI Express x4
|OCZ Vertex 2 120 GB OCZSSD2-2VTXE120G, SATA 3Gb/s
|Intel X25-M 160 GBSSDSA2M160G2GC, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
|Power Supply
|Cooler Master UCP-1000 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|Nvidia GeForce 260.99
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|CrystalDiskMark 3.0 x64, set to read and write random data to drivePCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2008.08.18, default configuration, not reading/writing random dataFile server Benchmark, Web server Benchmark, Database Benchmark, Workstation BenchmarkStreaming Reads, Streaming Writes4 KB Random Reads, 4 KB Random Writes
We went ahead and tested the Vertex 2 and X25-M drives using Intel's ICH10R controller in AHCI mode, since neither SATA-based SSD is able to saturate the interface's peak throughput. In a more business-oriented environment, you might use an Intel- or LSI-based SAS/SATA controller to enable higher port counts. Here, though, we're concerning ourselves with performance typical on a desktop platform.
and probably a new iteration of the revodrive as well... can't wait!! =D =D i need me a 160gb for less than $1/gb... that's how much i bought my raptor for like 4 years ago!!
Aye, but it's a little less tangible than exotic graphics configurations, too.