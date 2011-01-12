Trending

OCZ’s RevoDrive X2: When A Fast PCIe SSD Isn’t Fast Enough

In a storage market where it's easiest to take one vendor's controller, another vendor's NAND flash, and put the two in a standard 2.5" SATA drive, OCZ continues innovating, giving IT professionals and power users more performance with its RevoDrive X2.

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware
ProcessorsIntel Core i7-980X (Gulftown) 3.33 GHz @ 3.73 GHz, LGA 1366, 6.4 GT/s QPI, 12 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
MotherboardAsus Rampage III Formula (LGA 1366) Intel X58/ICH10R, BIOS 0505
MemoryKingston 6 GB (3 x 2 GB) DDR3-2000, KHX2000C8D3T1K3/6GX @ 8-8-8-24 and 1.65 V
Hard DriveOCZ RevoDrive X2  240 GB OCZSSDPX-1RVDX0240, PCI Express x4
OCZ IBIS 240 GB OCZ3HSD1IBS1-240, HSDL
OCZ RevoDrive 120 GB OCZSSDPX-1RVD0120, PCI Express x4
OCZ Vertex 2 120 GB OCZSSD2-2VTXE120G, SATA 3Gb/s
Intel X25-M 160 GBSSDSA2M160G2GC, SATA 3Gb/s
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
Power SupplyCooler Master UCP-1000 W
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
DirectXDirectX 11
Graphics DriverNvidia GeForce 260.99

Benchmarks
Performance MeasurementsCrystalDiskMark 3.0 x64, set to read and write random data to drivePCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0
I/O PerformanceIOMeter 2008.08.18, default configuration, not reading/writing random dataFile server Benchmark, Web server Benchmark, Database Benchmark, Workstation BenchmarkStreaming Reads, Streaming Writes4 KB Random Reads, 4 KB Random Writes

We went ahead and tested the Vertex 2 and X25-M drives using Intel's ICH10R controller in AHCI mode, since neither SATA-based SSD is able to saturate the interface's peak throughput. In a more business-oriented environment, you might use an Intel- or LSI-based SAS/SATA controller to enable higher port counts. Here, though, we're concerning ourselves with performance typical on a desktop platform.

47 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joelmartinez 12 January 2011 11:19
    Too much money :( will get the vertex 3 though :) or intel
  • alikum 12 January 2011 11:38
    If only they could make SSDs cheaper ... Mechanical drives are still the way to go
  • eklipz330 12 January 2011 11:50
    although i think sandforce's new controller won't be as fast as they claim, i really think it's gonna change the face of the ssd race by the end of the year

    and probably a new iteration of the revodrive as well... can't wait!! =D =D i need me a 160gb for less than $1/gb... that's how much i bought my raptor for like 4 years ago!!
  • dauthus 12 January 2011 12:00
    In related news, OCZ stock is up to $6.80 a share, rising 19%+ today.
  • 12 January 2011 12:10
    How does this compare to the new Z-drive R3?
  • cmi86 12 January 2011 12:32
    Yeah its really cool and i wish i had 1...or 2 lol but it just costs waay too much money, isnt really practical for enthusiast use until the prices drop
  • dirtmountain 12 January 2011 13:12
    You routinely use $500 graphic cards (GTX580) and $1,200 displays (2560x1600)in reviews. The price for this upgrade ($650)isn't any harder to stomach then those.
  • cangelini 12 January 2011 13:26
    dirtmountainYou routinely use $500 graphic cards (GTX580) and $1,200 displays (2560x1600)in reviews. The price for this upgrade ($650)isn't any harder to stomach then those.
    Aye, but it's a little less tangible than exotic graphics configurations, too.
  • razor512 12 January 2011 13:38
    a pci-e ssd seems good, I want one, MS word will run sooo much better
  • alidan 12 January 2011 14:14
    i realy wish they would put a 7200 10000 and 15000 drive in there, all top of their respective class, just so we can get some prospective of how much an improvement these are over traditional hdds.
