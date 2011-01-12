OCZ’s RevoDrive X2: When A Fast PCIe SSD Isn’t Fast Enough

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware Processors Intel Core i7-980X (Gulftown) 3.33 GHz @ 3.73 GHz, LGA 1366, 6.4 GT/s QPI, 12 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Motherboard Asus Rampage III Formula (LGA 1366) Intel X58/ICH10R, BIOS 0505 Memory Kingston 6 GB (3 x 2 GB) DDR3-2000, KHX2000C8D3T1K3/6GX @ 8-8-8-24 and 1.65 V Hard Drive OCZ RevoDrive X2 240 GB OCZSSDPX-1RVDX0240, PCI Express x4 OCZ IBIS 240 GB OCZ3HSD1IBS1-240, HSDL OCZ RevoDrive 120 GB OCZSSDPX-1RVD0120, PCI Express x4 OCZ Vertex 2 120 GB OCZSSD2-2VTXE120G, SATA 3Gb/s Intel X25-M 160 GBSSDSA2M160G2GC, SATA 3Gb/s Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Power Supply Cooler Master UCP-1000 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver Nvidia GeForce 260.99

Benchmarks Performance Measurements CrystalDiskMark 3.0 x64, set to read and write random data to drivePCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0 I/O Performance IOMeter 2008.08.18, default configuration, not reading/writing random dataFile server Benchmark, Web server Benchmark, Database Benchmark, Workstation BenchmarkStreaming Reads, Streaming Writes4 KB Random Reads, 4 KB Random Writes

We went ahead and tested the Vertex 2 and X25-M drives using Intel's ICH10R controller in AHCI mode, since neither SATA-based SSD is able to saturate the interface's peak throughput. In a more business-oriented environment, you might use an Intel- or LSI-based SAS/SATA controller to enable higher port counts. Here, though, we're concerning ourselves with performance typical on a desktop platform.