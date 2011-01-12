OCZ’s RevoDrive X2: When A Fast PCIe SSD Isn’t Fast Enough

Benchmark Results: I/O Performance

In talking to OCZ about its target for the RevoDrive X2, the company is adamant that a PCI Express-based SSD is appropriate anywhere I/O performance is taxed. And it’s easy to see why that recommendation makes sense.

Although average IOPS don’t scale linearly, there’s a clear progression from one SandForce controller to two and then to four. And while the RevoDrive X2 and IBIS are configured similarly, the native PCI Express-based board delivers slightly better performance in the database and file server benchmark patterns.

The same holds true in our Web server test in Iometer. Here, though, Intel’s X25-M 160 GB edges out OCZ’s Vertex 2 120 GB.

A workstation-oriented workload completes the RevoDrive X2’s chart-topping showing here. In each test case, the PCIe board outmaneuvers the HSDL-attached IBIS, demonstrates a significant advantage over the two-controller RevoDrive, and an even more commanding lead over a standard SF-1200-based 2.5” SSD.