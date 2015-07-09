OCZ Trion 100 Series SSD Review

Random Write Steady State

We measure sustained 4KB random writes to look for SSDs that might fare well in RAID, and we're looking for high random write performance that is also steady. The less deviation, the more consistent the random write performance. In RAID, latency can increase if two drives both hit low performance at the same time, causing one drive to wait on the other. Simply slapping two SSDs together in a striped array doesn't guarantee a speed-up.

The Trion 100's price may tempt budget-conscious enthusiasts to purchase a pair for increased throughput in RAID 0. These are not good drives for that purpose, though.