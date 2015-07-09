OCZ Trion 100 Series SSD Review

Technical Specifications

Tagging along with the TLC flash is a new Toshiba eight-channel controller that uses advanced BCH error-correcting code. Interestingly, the processor purportedly manages TLC so well that three of the four Trion 100 SKUs deliver better endurance than OCZ's flagship RevoDrive 350 and Vector 180.

OCZ plans to introduce the Trion 100 at four capacity points, from 120GB to 960GB. And Toshiba's controller is capable of addressing more CE channels if OCZ ever wants to bring a 2TB model to market. We sure hope it does. After all, performance naturally scales as the capacity increases due to increased parallelization, reading and writing to more dies at the same time.

Today, we're testing the two largest capacities: 480GB and 960GB. Most of our analysis will come from the 960GB model as we compare it to other 1TB-class SSDs.

The Trion 100 notably doesn't support encryption options like eDrive. It does, however, support DevSlp. OCZ tells us the Trion 100 uses just 6mW of power in this idle state, and our own testing demonstrates the drive's ability to deliver an exceptional amount of battery life.