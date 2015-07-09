OCZ Trion 100 Series SSD Review

Pricing, Warranty And Accessories

The Trion 100 starts out at just $56.99 for the 120GB model. The 240GB version has an MSRP of $87.99, the 480GB starts at $184.99 and the large 960GB model sits at $369.99. All of those are suggested retail prices though, and it's important to note that OCZ's offerings rarely stay there longer than a few weeks. As of this writing, Samsung's 850 EVO 1TB sells for just a few dollars more than the 960GB Trion 100's MSRP, while the Mushkin Reactor 1TB costs roughly $30 less.

OCZ moved most of its products over to the ShieldPlus Warranty. The only shipping model without ShieldPlus is the RevoDrive 350. This higher-end guarantee includes a few extras like advanced RMA, prepaid return labels and what amounts to a no-hassle return process. The Trion 100s feature three-year protection.

The Trion 100 ships without an accessory package, but OCZ's SSD Guru software (the next evolution beyond SSD Toolbox) does support this series for drive management.