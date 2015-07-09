OCZ Trion 100 Series SSD Review

A Closer Look

Trion 100 uses the same basic package as other modern 2.5" OCZ SSDs. The company shows a lot of useful information on the back of the box, though it does lack performance information. We prefer to see some pertinent specs to help guide retail shoppers.

Inside, the Trion 100 is accompanied by an installation guide and a warranty statement with contact information for service.

The drive looks really nice in white, even if the design is a carry-over from existing products. The chassis itself is new; it doesn't use screws to keep the two halves together. Other vendors employ similar a similar shell, and it helps them chip away at cost.

The Trion 100's z-height measures 7mm tall, so it fits in notebooks that require the thinner form factor. Most newer SSDs conform to this size.

OCZ's 960GB Trion 100 is on the left and the 480GB model is on the right. If you look closely, this image makes is pretty obvious what we are looking at: the Phison S10 design is similar. Phison does manufacture drives in a Toshiba factory and has for a very long time.

At the very least, Toshiba's TC58NC processor is a close relative of the Phison S10 quad-core controller designed for MLC and TLC flash.

OCZ chose to use Nanya DRAM for caching the page table data, and the amount of on-board memory increases with each step up in the Trion 100 family.

The Trion 100 is the first retail product to ship with Toshiba's A19 TLC NAND. Over the next month, we'll hear about more products with this flash inside; several announcements are scheduled for Flash Memory Summit in early August.