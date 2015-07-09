OCZ Trion 100 Series SSD Review

A Closer Look
Trion 100 uses the same basic package as other modern 2.5" OCZ SSDs. The company shows a lot of useful information on the back of the box, though it does lack performance information. We prefer to see some pertinent specs to help guide retail shoppers.
Inside, the Trion 100 is accompanied by an installation guide and a warranty statement with contact information for service.
The drive looks really nice in white, even if the design is a carry-over from existing products. The chassis itself is new; it doesn't use screws to keep the two halves together. Other vendors employ similar a similar shell, and it helps them chip away at cost.
The Trion 100's z-height measures 7mm tall, so it fits in notebooks that require the thinner form factor. Most newer SSDs conform to this size.
OCZ's 960GB Trion 100 is on the left and the 480GB model is on the right. If you look closely, this image makes is pretty obvious what we are looking at: the Phison S10 design is similar. Phison does manufacture drives in a Toshiba factory and has for a very long time.
At the very least, Toshiba's TC58NC processor is a close relative of the Phison S10 quad-core controller designed for MLC and TLC flash.
OCZ chose to use Nanya DRAM for caching the page table data, and the amount of on-board memory increases with each step up in the Trion 100 family.
The Trion 100 is the first retail product to ship with Toshiba's A19 TLC NAND. Over the next month, we'll hear about more products with this flash inside; several announcements are scheduled for Flash Memory Summit in early August.
IMO. SSD market is overcrowded at the moment. I think better emphasis should not be in performance as more or less all of them perform pretty good. I think more emphasis should be on cost reduction alone. Only when SSDs will be like 1TB~$80-$100 then only we can see wider adoption of SSDs.
Can you please elaborate? I was under the impression that thumb drives and SD cards mostly used MLC or eMLC NAND?
I don't like these 19 and 16 nm chips. You need over-provision and complex ECC algorithms just to correct all the errors the drive outputs after a year or so. The industry is going in the wrong direction, IMO. Samsung has 40 nm 3D NAND, but it would be even better to have that at 65 nm. I don't mind paying 2-3x the price if the endurance is an order of magnitude better.
Even with RAM, do we really need more capacity over having ECC? Solar flares happen all the time. Data keeps growing and becoming more valuable, this is a real issue. Most people don't even checksum their data!
I guess if you're playing video games it doesn't matter. But content creators should care.
It doesn't really. It's a company that's been butchered, restructured, and relaunched by Toshiba so really it's quite a new company.
That's what enterprise products are for. They provide better stability and probably endurance as well. OCZ is a massive player in this field so you should check out their enterprise products. The semi-enterprise Vector 180 is pretty popular.
OCZ is building a wide range (yet poorly named...) SSD line. Vertex has always been and always will be the performers. Vector has always been and always will be the semi-pro with kool features. RevoDrive has always been and will be the traditional uber drives. Now Arc is the balanced mainstream, Trion is truly low end, and Radeon is... something else.
I'm sure Toshiba have something cool M.2 wise up their sleeve. Maybe the Vertex will become M.2 only uber drives, while Radeon takes it's traditional place. Maybe they'll come up with a new name.