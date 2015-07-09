OCZ Trion 100 Series SSD Review

Random Write
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
As mentioned previously, our testing uses incompressible data and includes preconditioning to get repeatable results. The settings we use hurt the S10 and Trion 100 products, but as you can see the Toshiba TLC struggles with random data writes.
In contrast, Corsair's Neutron XT 960GB fares well in the low queue depth tests and performs very well at high queue depths, so OCZ can't point to the controller for its lack of random write performance. The TLC flash is to blame here.
IMO. SSD market is overcrowded at the moment. I think better emphasis should not be in performance as more or less all of them perform pretty good. I think more emphasis should be on cost reduction alone. Only when SSDs will be like 1TB~$80-$100 then only we can see wider adoption of SSDs.
Can you please elaborate? I was under the impression that thumb drives and SD cards mostly used MLC or eMLC NAND?
I don't like these 19 and 16 nm chips. You need over-provision and complex ECC algorithms just to correct all the errors the drive outputs after a year or so. The industry is going in the wrong direction, IMO. Samsung has 40 nm 3D NAND, but it would be even better to have that at 65 nm. I don't mind paying 2-3x the price if the endurance is an order of magnitude better.
Even with RAM, do we really need more capacity over having ECC? Solar flares happen all the time. Data keeps growing and becoming more valuable, this is a real issue. Most people don't even checksum their data!
I guess if you're playing video games it doesn't matter. But content creators should care.
It doesn't really. It's a company that's been butchered, restructured, and relaunched by Toshiba so really it's quite a new company.
That's what enterprise products are for. They provide better stability and probably endurance as well. OCZ is a massive player in this field so you should check out their enterprise products. The semi-enterprise Vector 180 is pretty popular.
OCZ is building a wide range (yet poorly named...) SSD line. Vertex has always been and always will be the performers. Vector has always been and always will be the semi-pro with kool features. RevoDrive has always been and will be the traditional uber drives. Now Arc is the balanced mainstream, Trion is truly low end, and Radeon is... something else.
I'm sure Toshiba have something cool M.2 wise up their sleeve. Maybe the Vertex will become M.2 only uber drives, while Radeon takes it's traditional place. Maybe they'll come up with a new name.