Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

Results: Adobe Creative Suite
Adobe After Effects appears to scale according to clock rate, except for the overclocked M8-based system, which appears exceptionally slow. Our workstation editor identified a bottleneck in QuickTime as the culprit.
Photoshop enjoys more speed-up from the six-core Sandy Bridge-E-based CPU in Lenovo's X700 and our $2550 machine. On the other hand, the weaker graphics subsystem in those systems struggles with OpenCL-accelerated filters.
Premiere splits the difference between more cores and higher clock rates, placing Origin PC’s quad-core processor on par with our own System Builder Marathon creation. Acrobat, on the other hand, prefers frequency alone.
Loving the small form factor and performance though.
How loud does this system have to get to handle all that heat?
I am guessing that it will be pretty noisy; probably the biggest downside to putting so much performance in such a small package.
Ah, but 17+73=90. It never reached max fan speed :)
Quiet, powerful and a small footprint.
That is a great combination in my book :)