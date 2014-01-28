Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

Results: Adobe Creative Suite

Adobe After Effects appears to scale according to clock rate, except for the overclocked M8-based system, which appears exceptionally slow. Our workstation editor identified a bottleneck in QuickTime as the culprit.

Photoshop enjoys more speed-up from the six-core Sandy Bridge-E-based CPU in Lenovo's X700 and our $2550 machine. On the other hand, the weaker graphics subsystem in those systems struggles with OpenCL-accelerated filters.

Premiere splits the difference between more cores and higher clock rates, placing Origin PC’s quad-core processor on par with our own System Builder Marathon creation. Acrobat, on the other hand, prefers frequency alone.