Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

Test Settings And Benchmark Configuration
|Test Hardware Configurations
|Origin PC Chronos
|AVADirect Mini Gaming PC
|Lenovo Erazer X700
|ASRock M8 $1535 Build
|SBM $2550 Performance PC
|Processor (Overclock)
|Intel Core i7-4770K 3.5 GHz, Four Physical Cores O/C to 4.70 GHz, 1.17-1.28 V
|Intel Core i7-4770K 3.5 GHz, Four Physical Cores O/C to 4.20 GHz, 1.15-1.25 V
|Intel Core i7-3930K 3.2 GHz, Six Physical Cores O/C to 3.90 GHz, 1.41 V
|Intel Core i7-4770K 3.5 GHz, Four Physical Cores O/C to 4.10 GHz, 1.08 V
|Intel Core i7-3930K 3.20 GHz, Six Physical CoresO/C to 4.20 GHz, 1.25 V
|Graphics (Overclock)
|2x Nvidia GTX 780 Ti: 889-941 MHz GPU, GDDR5-7000, O/C to 1078 MHz, GDDR5-7400
|Asus GTX 780: 889-941 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008
|AMD Radeon HD 8950: 925 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5000
|EVGA GTX 760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1200 MHz GDDR5-7200
|3x EVGA GTX-760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1130 MHz GDDR5-6680
|Memory (Overclock)
|16 GB Corsair DDR3-1866 CAS 9-10-9-27, 1.50 V
|8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-27, 1.50 V
|16 GB Hyundai DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28, 1.50 V
|8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-1600 8-9-8-21, 1.50 V
|16 GB Mushkin DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, Not Overclockable
|Motherboard (Overclock)
|MSI Z87I: Mini ITX, LGA 1150 Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK
|Lenovo 10122: Micro ATX, LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK
|ASRock Z87 M8: Mini ITX, LGA 1150, Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK
|ASRock X79 Extreme6: ATX, LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK
|Optical
|None
|LG BH16NS40: 16x BDR / DVD±R
|PLDS DH12B2SH 12X BDR 16x DVD±R
|Lite-On DC-8A2SH 8x DVDRW
|Pioneer BDR-2208: 15x BD-R
|Case
|BitFenix Phenom-M
|Lian Li PC-Q28B
|Lenovo X7 series Mid Tower
|ASRock M8
|Lian Li PC-9NA
|CPU Cooler
|Origin Frostbyte 120
|Cooler Master Seidon 120M
|Asetek 120 x38 mm Closed Loop Liquid Cooler
|Xigmatek CAC-EXAI6-U01 With Noctua NF-F12 Fan
|Noctua NH-D14 SE2011
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 840 MZ-7TE1T0BW 1 TB SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|2 x Kingston HyperX 3K 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Samsung 830 MZ7PC128HAFU 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Samsung MZ-7PD256BW: 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Mushkin Chronos Deluxe DX 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Power
|Corsair 850TX: 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Bronze
|Corsair 650TX: 650 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Bronze
|AcBel FS8003: 625 W, 80 PLUS Gold
|FSP450-60GHS(85)-R: 450 W, SFX, 80 PLUS Bronze
|Corsair HX850: 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 331.82
|Nvidia GeForce 331.65
|AMD Catalyst 13.9
|Nvidia GeForce 320.49 WHQL
|Nvidia GeForce 326.80 Beta
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.4.0.1017
|Intel INF 9.3.0.1026
|Intel INF 9.4.0.1017
Origin PC’s overclocks look fairly impressive, so we took a few screen shots to prove them. Though CPU and GPU frequencies are particularly high, the firm stuck with the DRAM’s XMP configuration.
By including some of our older benchmarks, we’re able to compare Origin PC’s $4215 machine to our five most recent “top builds”. We’re working on some benchmark updates, but it will take some time before we once again have a collection of same-setting data across five systems.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Battlefield 3
|Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90-Second Fraps Test Set 1: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Defaults (4x AA, 16x AF)
|F1 2012
|Steam Version, In-Game Test Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Update 1.5.26, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25 Seconds Fraps Test Set 1: DX11, High Details No AA, 8x AF, FXAA enabled Test Set 2: DX11, Ultra Details, 8x AA, 16x AF, FXAA enabled
|Far Cry 3
|V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
|Adobe Creative Suite
|Adobe After Effects CS6
|Version 11.0.0.378 x64: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously
|Adobe Photoshop CS6
|Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Adobe Premiere Pro CS6
|Version 6.0.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Handbrake CLI
|Version: 0.99: Video from Canon EOS 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|TotalCode Studio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Acrobat 11
|Version 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2013
|Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.67b, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Visual Studio 2010
|Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
|File Compression
|WinZip
|Version 17.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.2: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.28: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.3, Benchmark Only
|PCMark 8
|Version: 1.0.0 x64, Full Test
|SiSoftware Sandra 2013
|Version 2013.10.19.50, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Cryptography, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
Loving the small form factor and performance though.
How loud does this system have to get to handle all that heat?
I am guessing that it will be pretty noisy; probably the biggest downside to putting so much performance in such a small package.
Ah, but 17+73=90. It never reached max fan speed :)
Quiet, powerful and a small footprint.
That is a great combination in my book :)