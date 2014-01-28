Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

Test Settings And Benchmark Configuration

Test Hardware Configurations Origin PC Chronos AVADirect Mini Gaming PC Lenovo Erazer X700 ASRock M8 $1535 Build SBM $2550 Performance PC Processor (Overclock) Intel Core i7-4770K 3.5 GHz, Four Physical Cores O/C to 4.70 GHz, 1.17-1.28 V Intel Core i7-4770K 3.5 GHz, Four Physical Cores O/C to 4.20 GHz, 1.15-1.25 V Intel Core i7-3930K 3.2 GHz, Six Physical Cores O/C to 3.90 GHz, 1.41 V Intel Core i7-4770K 3.5 GHz, Four Physical Cores O/C to 4.10 GHz, 1.08 V Intel Core i7-3930K 3.20 GHz, Six Physical CoresO/C to 4.20 GHz, 1.25 V Graphics (Overclock) 2x Nvidia GTX 780 Ti: 889-941 MHz GPU, GDDR5-7000, O/C to 1078 MHz, GDDR5-7400 Asus GTX 780: 889-941 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 AMD Radeon HD 8950: 925 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5000 EVGA GTX 760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1200 MHz GDDR5-7200 3x EVGA GTX-760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1130 MHz GDDR5-6680 Memory (Overclock) 16 GB Corsair DDR3-1866 CAS 9-10-9-27, 1.50 V 8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-27, 1.50 V 16 GB Hyundai DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28, 1.50 V 8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-1600 8-9-8-21, 1.50 V 16 GB Mushkin DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, Not Overclockable Motherboard (Overclock) MSI Z87I: Mini ITX, LGA 1150 Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK MSI Z87I: Mini ITX, LGA 1150 Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK Lenovo 10122: Micro ATX, LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK ASRock Z87 M8: Mini ITX, LGA 1150, Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK ASRock X79 Extreme6: ATX, LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK Optical None LG BH16NS40: 16x BDR / DVD±R PLDS DH12B2SH 12X BDR 16x DVD±R Lite-On DC-8A2SH 8x DVDRW Pioneer BDR-2208: 15x BD-R Case BitFenix Phenom-M Lian Li PC-Q28B Lenovo X7 series Mid Tower ASRock M8 Lian Li PC-9NA CPU Cooler Origin Frostbyte 120 Cooler Master Seidon 120M Asetek 120 x38 mm Closed Loop Liquid Cooler Xigmatek CAC-EXAI6-U01 With Noctua NF-F12 Fan Noctua NH-D14 SE2011 Hard Drive Samsung 840 MZ-7TE1T0BW 1 TB SATA 6Gb/s SSD 2 x Kingston HyperX 3K 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD Samsung 830 MZ7PC128HAFU 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD Samsung MZ-7PD256BW: 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Mushkin Chronos Deluxe DX 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Power Corsair 850TX: 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Bronze Corsair 650TX: 650 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Bronze AcBel FS8003: 625 W, 80 PLUS Gold FSP450-60GHS(85)-R: 450 W, SFX, 80 PLUS Bronze Corsair HX850: 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 331.82 Nvidia GeForce 331.65 AMD Catalyst 13.9 Nvidia GeForce 320.49 WHQL Nvidia GeForce 326.80 Beta Chipset Intel INF 9.4.0.1017 Intel INF 9.4.0.1017 Intel INF 9.3.0.1026 Intel INF 9.4.0.1017 Intel INF 9.3.0.1026

Origin PC’s overclocks look fairly impressive, so we took a few screen shots to prove them. Though CPU and GPU frequencies are particularly high, the firm stuck with the DRAM’s XMP configuration.

By including some of our older benchmarks, we’re able to compare Origin PC’s $4215 machine to our five most recent “top builds”. We’re working on some benchmark updates, but it will take some time before we once again have a collection of same-setting data across five systems.