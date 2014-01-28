Trending

Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

By

Origin PC proves you can get two GeForce GTX 780 Tis and a heavily overclocked Core i7-4770K into a microATX form factor using BitFenix's popular Phenom M chassis. Yes, the combination is expensive, but it's also oh-so fast. We deconstruct it for you.

Test Settings And Benchmark Configuration

Test Hardware Configurations
Origin PC ChronosAVADirect Mini Gaming PCLenovo Erazer X700ASRock M8 $1535 BuildSBM $2550 Performance PC
Processor (Overclock)Intel Core i7-4770K 3.5 GHz, Four Physical Cores O/C to 4.70 GHz, 1.17-1.28 VIntel Core i7-4770K 3.5 GHz, Four Physical Cores O/C to 4.20 GHz, 1.15-1.25 VIntel Core i7-3930K 3.2 GHz, Six Physical Cores O/C to 3.90 GHz, 1.41 VIntel Core i7-4770K 3.5 GHz, Four Physical Cores O/C to 4.10 GHz, 1.08 VIntel Core i7-3930K 3.20 GHz, Six Physical CoresO/C to 4.20 GHz, 1.25 V
Graphics (Overclock)2x Nvidia GTX 780 Ti: 889-941 MHz GPU,  GDDR5-7000, O/C to 1078 MHz, GDDR5-7400Asus GTX 780: 889-941 MHz GPU,  GDDR5-6008AMD Radeon HD 8950: 925 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5000EVGA GTX 760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1200 MHz GDDR5-72003x EVGA GTX-760: 980-1033 MHz GPU,  GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1130 MHz GDDR5-6680
Memory (Overclock)16 GB Corsair DDR3-1866 CAS 9-10-9-27, 1.50 V8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-27, 1.50 V16 GB Hyundai DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28, 1.50 V8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-1600 8-9-8-21, 1.50 V16 GB Mushkin DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, Not Overclockable
Motherboard (Overclock)MSI Z87I: Mini ITX, LGA 1150 Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLKMSI Z87I: Mini ITX, LGA 1150 Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLKLenovo 10122: Micro ATX, LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLKASRock Z87 M8: Mini ITX, LGA 1150, Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLKASRock X79 Extreme6: ATX, LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK
OpticalNoneLG BH16NS40: 16x BDR / DVD±RPLDS DH12B2SH 12X BDR 16x DVD±RLite-On DC-8A2SH 8x DVDRWPioneer BDR-2208: 15x BD-R
CaseBitFenix Phenom-MLian Li PC-Q28BLenovo X7 series Mid TowerASRock M8Lian Li PC-9NA
CPU CoolerOrigin Frostbyte 120Cooler Master Seidon 120MAsetek 120 x38 mm Closed Loop Liquid CoolerXigmatek CAC-EXAI6-U01 With Noctua NF-F12 FanNoctua NH-D14 SE2011
Hard DriveSamsung 840 MZ-7TE1T0BW 1 TB SATA 6Gb/s SSD2 x Kingston HyperX 3K 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSDSamsung 830 MZ7PC128HAFU 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSDSamsung MZ-7PD256BW: 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSDMushkin Chronos Deluxe DX 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
PowerCorsair 850TX: 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS BronzeCorsair 650TX: 650 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS BronzeAcBel FS8003: 625 W, 80 PLUS GoldFSP450-60GHS(85)-R: 450 W, SFX, 80 PLUS BronzeCorsair HX850: 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Gold
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 8 Pro x64
GraphicsNvidia GeForce 331.82Nvidia GeForce 331.65AMD Catalyst 13.9Nvidia GeForce 320.49 WHQLNvidia GeForce 326.80 Beta
ChipsetIntel INF 9.4.0.1017Intel INF 9.4.0.1017Intel INF 9.3.0.1026Intel INF 9.4.0.1017Intel INF 9.3.0.1026

Origin PC’s overclocks look fairly impressive, so we took a few screen shots to prove them. Though CPU and GPU frequencies are particularly high, the firm stuck with the DRAM’s XMP configuration.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

By including some of our older benchmarks, we’re able to compare Origin PC’s $4215 machine to our five most recent “top builds”. We’re working on some benchmark updates, but it will take some time before we once again have a collection of same-setting data across five systems.

Benchmark Configuration
3D Games
Battlefield 3Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90-Second Fraps Test Set 1: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Defaults (4x AA, 16x AF)
F1 2012Steam Version, In-Game Test Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
The Elder Scrolls V: SkyrimUpdate 1.5.26, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25 Seconds Fraps Test Set 1: DX11, High Details No AA, 8x AF, FXAA enabled Test Set 2: DX11, Ultra Details, 8x AA, 16x AF, FXAA enabled
Far Cry 3V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
Adobe Creative Suite
Adobe After Effects CS6Version 11.0.0.378 x64: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously
Adobe Photoshop CS6Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
Adobe Premiere Pro CS6Version 6.0.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
Audio/Video Encoding
iTunesVersion 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
Lame MP3Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
Handbrake CLIVersion: 0.99: Video from Canon EOS 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
TotalCode Studio 2.5Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
Productivity
ABBYY FineReaderVersion 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
Adobe Acrobat 11Version 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
Autodesk 3ds Max 2013Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
BlenderVersion: 2.67b, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
Visual Studio 2010Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
File Compression
WinZipVersion 17.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
WinRARVersion 4.2: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
7-ZipVersion 9.28: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
3DMark 11Version: 1.0.3, Benchmark Only
PCMark 8Version: 1.0.0 x64, Full Test
SiSoftware Sandra 2013Version 2013.10.19.50, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Cryptography, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
35 Comments Comment from the forums
  • envy14tpe 28 January 2014 08:36
    But that price tag. Yikes!
    Reply
  • sbudbud 28 January 2014 08:44
    Price is stupid, kill it with fire!!!
    Reply
  • Kingpin007 28 January 2014 10:33
    great one would love to have one... if i had the money
    Reply
  • outlw6669 28 January 2014 10:35
    Ouch, that is expensive!
    Loving the small form factor and performance though.

    How loud does this system have to get to handle all that heat?
    I am guessing that it will be pretty noisy; probably the biggest downside to putting so much performance in such a small package.
    Reply
  • bemused_fred 28 January 2014 10:38
    21+73=94.That's a 94c peak CPU temp! Jay-soos! I'm pretty sure that's not a good thing.....
    Reply
  • Crashman 28 January 2014 10:49
    12551434 said:
    Ouch, that is expensive!
    Loving the small form factor and performance though.

    How loud does this system have to get to handle all that heat?
    I am guessing that it will be pretty noisy; probably the biggest downside to putting so much performance in such a small package.
    Nope, it's quiet. The reason it's quiet is that it uses GeForce 780 Ti's. They use what's probably the best GPU cooler ever devised.

    12551444 said:
    21+73=94.That's a 94c peak CPU temp! Jay-soos! I'm pretty sure that's not a good thing.....
    Ah, but 17+73=90. It never reached max fan speed :)
    Reply
  • outlw6669 28 January 2014 11:37
    12551478 said:
    Nope, it's quiet. The reason it's quiet is that it uses GeForce 780 Ti's. They use what's probably the best GPU cooler ever devised.

    Quiet, powerful and a small footprint.
    That is a great combination in my book :)
    Reply
  • Zeh 28 January 2014 12:37
    I'd rather not have a 1 TB SSD. It's expensive as it is and 256gb is more than enough, at least for me. Heck, I have a 60gb and I'm fine with it.
    Reply
  • quilciri 28 January 2014 13:41
    I have a pair of 120gb ssd's in raid0, and it's nearly full with about 1/4 of my steam library, I'd like a 1tb ssd, but really don't want to shell out for one. the Hybrid drives are looking prety good, though. I'm suprised, with all the other money they dumped into this system that the storage drive wasn't a hybrid.
    Reply
  • larsoncc 28 January 2014 13:56
    The internals are just amazing. Look at how beautifully compact it all is. I bet it's surprisingly heavy for its size; those 850W power supplies have some heft to them.
    Reply