Origin PC Eon11-S: Great Gaming Performance From A Tiny Notebook?

Energy, Battery Life, And Efficiency

Moderate power consumption is mandatory for mobility, since large batteries and oversized heat sinks contribute to both size and weight. The Eon11-S has an exceptionally low power profile, and the scaling of these graphs makes it pretty clear that a number of components play important roles in keeping energy use low on the Origin PC configuration.

The Eon11-S’s compact chassis demands a smaller and lower-capacity battery compared to the Racer 2.0. But because its power consumption is so low, it's able to deliver longer battery life.

Battery Eater Pro represents a distinctly synthetic test, so we also wanted to see how long each of these gaming-oriented notebooks could sustain real-world 3D workloads before running out of juice. The Eon11-S also tops our records there, running Battlefield 3 for 50 minutes, beating the GeForce GTX 660M-equipped Racer 2.0 by seven minutes, and doubling the game time afforded to the Racer 2.0’s battery by Nvidia's GeForce GTX 675M.

Efficiency compares work to energy, and we use a simple chart of performance averages to gauge how much work each of these systems achieves. The mid-power, mid-sized Racer 2.0 with GeForce GTX 660M graphics sets the baseline.

A 28% power savings sounds like a great tradeoff for a 9% performance loss, so long as that 9% doesn't keep the system from being fast enough to satisfy its target audience. The Eon11-S is a gaming notebook, after all, and we’ll discuss how it fits in that role on the next page.