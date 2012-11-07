Origin PC Eon11-S: Great Gaming Performance From A Tiny Notebook?

The Rest Of Origin PC's Eon11-S Package

Origin PC includes an upgraded 120 W power brick to support our quad-core processor, though it doesn't mention what it upgraded from. That bit of information could be important to buyers who might want a faster CPU down the road. Dual-core and low-voltage quad-core chips would normally include the lower-capacity power supply.

The Eon11-S' skinny battery takes advantage of most of the enclosure's width to provide an impressive 62 watt-hours energy.

Inside Origin PC's box we find the notebook itself, the aforementioned external power supply, a driver CD, documentation, restoration software, a poster, a t-shirt, and an optional external USB-based DVD writer.

If ever you want to restore the Eon11-S to its factory defaults, a two-disc DVD set is included. Alternatively, if you'd rather go back to an empty Windows 7 installation, the company includes physical media in its packaging.

The Samsung SE-208AB/TSBS external DVD burner is in its retail box, bundled with Nero 10 Essentials.

The most unique feature supported by Origin PC's machine, and the original impetus for this story, is Lucidlogix's Virtu MVP Mobile Edition, which offers the same capabilities as the desktop version of Virtu MVP, which we first looked at in Intel’s Z77 Express And Lucidlogix MVP: New Features For Gamers. Certain aspects of the mobile experience do steal some of the thunder from Virtu MVP on a notebook, though.

By dynamically switching between integrated and discrete graphics based on workload, Nvidia's Optimus technology makes Lucid’s GPU Virtualization a redundant component of the software suite. That leaves HyperFormance, a technology that uses the CPU’s integrated graphics engine to aid the discrete add-on, as the only Virtu MVP feature that might still deliver value in today’s test. The Eon11-S appears to be a perfect match for our HyperFormance retest, since its mid-range GPU is more likely to be sped-up than the GeForce GTX 680 we used in our desktop-based coverage.