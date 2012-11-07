Trending

Origin PC Eon11-S: Great Gaming Performance From A Tiny Notebook?

By

Is the tug-of-war between gaming performance and portability finally over? Origin PC believes that Lucidlogix's software can help bring these two ideas together, combining Nvidia's GeForce GT 650M and Intel's Core i7-3720QM in an 11.6” chassis.

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim And StarCraft II

Skyrim demonstrates the largest benefit attributable to HyperFormance that we've ever seen, pushing the GeForce GT 650M past Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660M at very low resolutions.

StarCraft II appears to be a best-case scenario for Lucidlogix's HyperFormance technology, pushing the mainstream GeForce GT 650M past the GeForce GTX 675M's performance at all of our tested settings.

77 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joytech22 07 November 2012 11:42
    It's quite the potent little power house isn't it.
    I can bet you one thing though the pricing won't be as potent lol.
    Reply
  • UltimateDeep 07 November 2012 11:50
    This is based on the Clevo W110ER. What other Barebones can go as powerful as such in a small package.
    Reply
  • Estix 07 November 2012 11:53
    joytech22It's quite the potent little power house isn't it.I can bet you one thing though the pricing won't be as potent lol.It's based off a Clevo barebones, so it's the same as the Sager NP6110 which starts at $899

    http://www.sagernotebook.com/index.php?page=product_customed&model_name=NP6110

    I just wish they'd offer a screen better than 1366x768 (at least 1440x900 or such)
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 07 November 2012 11:54
    I have a first gen corei3 notebook. It runs fine, but battery isnt too great.
    But i wont be upgrading to anything till haswell is released.
    Reply
  • amuffin 07 November 2012 13:31
    Too bad they don't offer the GT650M 1GB GDDR5 which faster than the DDR3 version.....
    Reply
  • Pyree 07 November 2012 14:06
    EstixIt's based off a Clevo barebones, so it's the same as the Sager NP6110 which starts at $899http://www.sagernotebook.com/index ame=NP6110I just wish they'd offer a screen better than 1366x768 (at least 1440x900 or such)
    9538812 said:
    Too bad they don't offer the GT650M 1GB GDDR5 which faster than the DDR3 version.....
    There is a bios mod for some crazy OC on the GPU. Although you are right amuffin, the GDDR3 on the GT 650m is a let down. You can get the W150ER at similar price (also has a bios mod for OC) with GT 650m GDDR5 although it is a 15 inch (but 1080p screen).
    Reply
  • captainblacko 07 November 2012 15:28
    shame about the resolution but a 11 inch mobile gaming machine is pretty appealing to me. i could get a few sneaky rounds on BF3 whilst on the toilet at work....
    Reply
  • whyso 07 November 2012 18:00
    The thing Im the most pumped about is the windows 7 physical media.
    Reply
  • captainblacko 07 November 2012 18:45
    scan have a version in the UK.

    http://3xs.scan.co.uk/ShowSystem.asp?SystemID=1459
    Reply
  • captainblacko 07 November 2012 18:47
    the scan version comes with the 2gb 650M
    Reply