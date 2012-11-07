Origin PC Eon11-S: Great Gaming Performance From A Tiny Notebook?

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim And StarCraft II
Skyrim demonstrates the largest benefit attributable to HyperFormance that we've ever seen, pushing the GeForce GT 650M past Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660M at very low resolutions.
StarCraft II appears to be a best-case scenario for Lucidlogix's HyperFormance technology, pushing the mainstream GeForce GT 650M past the GeForce GTX 675M's performance at all of our tested settings.
I can bet you one thing though the pricing won't be as potent lol.
http://www.sagernotebook.com/index.php?page=product_customed&model_name=NP6110
I just wish they'd offer a screen better than 1366x768 (at least 1440x900 or such)
But i wont be upgrading to anything till haswell is released.
There is a bios mod for some crazy OC on the GPU. Although you are right amuffin, the GDDR3 on the GT 650m is a let down. You can get the W150ER at similar price (also has a bios mod for OC) with GT 650m GDDR5 although it is a 15 inch (but 1080p screen).
http://3xs.scan.co.uk/ShowSystem.asp?SystemID=1459