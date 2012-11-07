Trending

Origin PC Eon11-S: Great Gaming Performance From A Tiny Notebook?

Is the tug-of-war between gaming performance and portability finally over? Origin PC believes that Lucidlogix's software can help bring these two ideas together, combining Nvidia's GeForce GT 650M and Intel's Core i7-3720QM in an 11.6” chassis.

Benchmark Results: Productivity

Adobe Photoshop mirrors what we saw from the threaded video encoding benchmarks on the previous page, demonstrating marginal performance differences between the cheaper Core i7-3700-series and higher-end -3800-series processors.

The performance spread gets wider under 3ds Max, far exceeding the 3% clock rate difference between each of our CPUs. The larger delta likely points, in part, to the Core i7-3720QM's smaller cache, though it could also be due to slightly less system memory operating at a lower data rate.

Our file compression suite, consisting of three different applications, gets us back to a marginal spread between the platforms we're comparing.

ABBYY FineReader confirms our repeated observation, that the Core i7-3720QM is nearly as powerful as the Core i7-3820QM.

77 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joytech22 07 November 2012 11:42
    It's quite the potent little power house isn't it.
    I can bet you one thing though the pricing won't be as potent lol.
    Reply
  • UltimateDeep 07 November 2012 11:50
    This is based on the Clevo W110ER. What other Barebones can go as powerful as such in a small package.
    Reply
  • Estix 07 November 2012 11:53
    joytech22It's quite the potent little power house isn't it.I can bet you one thing though the pricing won't be as potent lol.It's based off a Clevo barebones, so it's the same as the Sager NP6110 which starts at $899

    http://www.sagernotebook.com/index.php?page=product_customed&model_name=NP6110

    I just wish they'd offer a screen better than 1366x768 (at least 1440x900 or such)
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 07 November 2012 11:54
    I have a first gen corei3 notebook. It runs fine, but battery isnt too great.
    But i wont be upgrading to anything till haswell is released.
    Reply
  • amuffin 07 November 2012 13:31
    Too bad they don't offer the GT650M 1GB GDDR5 which faster than the DDR3 version.....
    Reply
  • Pyree 07 November 2012 14:06
    EstixIt's based off a Clevo barebones, so it's the same as the Sager NP6110 which starts at $899http://www.sagernotebook.com/index ame=NP6110I just wish they'd offer a screen better than 1366x768 (at least 1440x900 or such)
    9538812 said:
    Too bad they don't offer the GT650M 1GB GDDR5 which faster than the DDR3 version.....
    There is a bios mod for some crazy OC on the GPU. Although you are right amuffin, the GDDR3 on the GT 650m is a let down. You can get the W150ER at similar price (also has a bios mod for OC) with GT 650m GDDR5 although it is a 15 inch (but 1080p screen).
    Reply
  • captainblacko 07 November 2012 15:28
    shame about the resolution but a 11 inch mobile gaming machine is pretty appealing to me. i could get a few sneaky rounds on BF3 whilst on the toilet at work....
    Reply
  • whyso 07 November 2012 18:00
    The thing Im the most pumped about is the windows 7 physical media.
    Reply
  • captainblacko 07 November 2012 18:45
    scan have a version in the UK.

    http://3xs.scan.co.uk/ShowSystem.asp?SystemID=1459
    Reply
  • captainblacko 07 November 2012 18:47
    the scan version comes with the 2gb 650M
    Reply