Origin PC EON15-X Gaming Laptop Review: High Performance, Higher Price

Synthetic Benchmarks

The Origin PC EON15-X may be a laptop, but it has desktop-grade components. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i7-8700K CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU, 16GB of DDR4-2800 memory, a 512GB M.2 SSD and a 2TB SSHD.

The closest comparison we have to the EON15-X is the Aorus X7 DT v7, which also has a GTX 1080, as well as a Core i7-7820HK, 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory, a 512GB M.2 SSD and a 1TB HDD. It stands out because of its 17.3-inch QHD (2560x1440) display, which has a 120Hz refresh rate and G-Sync.

Just beneath the Aorus, we have the Acer Predator Triton 700. It features a GTX 1080 with Max-Q Design, an i7-7700HQ, 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Its display is a 15.6-inch FHD matte IPS display with G-Sync. It’s the highest-end Max-Q laptop in this roundup and falls within the same price range as the EON15-X.

The lowest-end we compared the Origin to is the Digital Storm Equinox. It comes equipped with an i7-88750H, a Max-Q GTX 1070, 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory and a 500GB M.2 SSD. Its FHD matte IPS display offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

Aorus X7 DT v7

Acer Predator Triton 700 View Site

3DMark

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Origin PC EON15-X has the most powerful configuration in the 3DMark benchmark, so it comes as no surprise as the winner in both the graphical and physics-based tests. It exhibits particularly impressive physics scores because of its i7-8700K CPU; the runner up is the Digital Storm Equinox, thanks to the i7-8750H.

Cinebench R15

The EON15-X delivers top-of-the-line performance in both CPU and GPU-based tests. It outperforms the Equinox and X7 by 26 percent and 78 percent respectively. Meanwhile, it’s the only laptop which surpasses 200 FPS in the OpenGL shading test.

CompuBench

Compubench has a platform-based video processing test and a GPU-bound Bitcoin Mining test.

The EON15-X doesn’t exhibit as great of an advantage in video processing; the Aorus keeps up relatively well, only lagging behind the EON15-X by about 10 percent. The performance gap widens in Bitcoin Mining thanks to the EON15-X’s desktop processor.

IOMeter

We perform an IOmeter test on each laptop’s primary drive to measure basic random and sequential read and write speeds. The laptops contain the following storage solutions:

Acer Aspire Predator Triton - SK Hynix Canvas S300 256GB x 2 RAID 0

Aorus X7 DT v7 - Samsung SM951 512GB

Digital Storm Equinox - Samsung 960 EVO 500GB

Origin PC EON15-X Samsung 970 Pro - 512GB

The Origin PC EON15-X’s 512GB 970 Pro delivers outstanding 4K random (QD2) speeds. At first glance, it appears as if the Triton 700’s RAID configuration is faster,but that’s only in read speeds. The 970 Pro has only slightly slower read speeds but much faster write speeds. This ensures that the EON15-X can run small application-based tasks easily.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

128K speed scores illustrate the same story. While the 970 Pro is only slightly slower than the Triton 700 RAID 0’s read speeds, it’s faster in write speeds. This means that the EON15-X will be able to open large files like music and movies only slightly slower than the Triton 700, but it’ll be able to create such files faster.

PCMark 8

We use PCMark 8’s Microsoft Office and Adobe creative tests to simulate a common workload. These tasks are platform-based, so systems with powerful CPUs and fast storage solutions perform best.

A good mix of CPU power and storage speeds will determine your system’s ranking, and the EON15-X offers both. It boasts the highest score Adobe Creative and Microsoft Office scores in our roundup, thanks to its desktop i7-8700K and snappy Samsung 970 Pro. If you want a laptop which delivers great editing potential, the EON15-X will definitely be an attractive option.



MORE: Best Gaming Laptops



MORE: Gaming Laptop Previews



MORE: All Laptop Content